Tidebits 🐘 Bama recruiting is picking up heading into the first OV weekend

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

All American
Staff
Jul 9, 2006
Davis dropped his final 4 yesterday with Alabama considered the favorite going into his OV to Tuscaloosa next weekend. USC, Penn State and Michigan are the other three contenders with the Wolverines getting the final visit.

Georgia looking west for Hawaiian offensive tackle Malakai Lee

Rivals250 offensive tackle Malakai Lee of Hawaii breaks down Georgia's pursuit ahead of summer visits.
Speaking of OL, Bama is in the final four for Lee. UGA has been trying to make a push after whiffing on Cantwell. USC and Michigan are seen as the two other main competitors.


Johnson is supposedly down to Bama, Penn State, and Ohio State now. Ohio State has been the favorite to keep him in Ohio. Penn State already had him on campus, the Buckeyes go last on the 13th and then a decision should come soon after that visit. Bama has some work to do here.


Wilson dropped his final five on Thursday with Bama, Auburn, Florida, Miami and Ole Miss making the final cut. He told On3 that Bama is D-Line U. The Tide are trending up with Wilson going into the OV next weekend.

Non-May 30th visitor news


The Tide will aim to lock down Booker, who has several other OVs set as of now, after a very quick commitment following the Bama offer. A ton of coaches came through Atlanta to watch him this spring and are trying to edge back into the mix for Booker. This was a very strong early scout by the staff to get him hooked so quickly. The Tide wisely moved his OV back to June 20th to get the last visit bumping UGA's visit.
 
Latest posts

