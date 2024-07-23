Jack Knowlton
All American
Staff
- Oct 10, 2023
- 1,742
- 6,266
- 283
- 23
Alabama will host its annual Champions Cookout on Sunday, July 28. A host of commits and top underclassman targets are set to attend.
We'll add to this list as the week continues and more players confirm.
2025 COMMITS:
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/chuck-mcdonald-iii-295064?view=pv
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/derick-smith-286237?view=pv
2026 TARGETS:
2027 TARGETS:
2026 TARGETS:
Ryder Lyons 2026 Dual Threat Quarterback
Ryder Lyons - 2026 5 Star Dual threat quarterback for Folsom (Folsom, CA) on Rivals.com
Ryan Mosley 2026 Wide Receiver
Ryan Mosley - 2026 3 Star Wide receiver for Carrollton (Carrollton , GA) on Rivals.com
Jackson Cantwell 2026 Offensive Tackle
Jackson Cantwell - 2026 5 Star Offensive tackle for Nixa R 2 (Nixa, MO) on Rivals.com
Anthony Jones 2026 Weakside Defensive End
Anthony Jones - 2026 4 Star Weakside defensive end for St. Paul's (Mobile, AL) on Rivals.com
Xavier Griffin 2026 Weakside Defensive End
Xavier Griffin - 2026 4 Star Weakside defensive end for Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) on Rivals.com
Zyan Gibson 2026 Cornerback
Zyan Gibson - 2026 4 Star Cornerback for Gadsden City (Gadsden, AL) on Rivals.com
Blaine Bradford 2026 Safety
Blaine Bradford - 2026 4 Star Safety for Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA) on Rivals.com
Brandon Arrington 2026 Athlete
Brandon Arrington - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Mount Miguel (La Mesa, CA) on Rivals.com
2027 TARGETS:
Ba Roc Willis 2027 Weakside Defensive End
Ba'Roc Willis - 2027 Weakside defensive end for Moody (Moody, AL) on Rivals.com
