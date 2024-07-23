Ryder Lyons 2026 Dual Threat Quarterback Ryder Lyons - 2026 5 Star Dual threat quarterback for Folsom (Folsom, CA) on Rivals.com

Ryan Mosley 2026 Wide Receiver Ryan Mosley - 2026 3 Star Wide receiver for Carrollton (Carrollton , GA) on Rivals.com

Jackson Cantwell 2026 Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell - 2026 5 Star Offensive tackle for Nixa R 2 (Nixa, MO) on Rivals.com

Anthony Jones 2026 Weakside Defensive End Anthony Jones - 2026 4 Star Weakside defensive end for St. Paul's (Mobile, AL) on Rivals.com

Xavier Griffin 2026 Weakside Defensive End Xavier Griffin - 2026 4 Star Weakside defensive end for Gainesville (Gainesville, GA) on Rivals.com

Zyan Gibson 2026 Cornerback Zyan Gibson - 2026 4 Star Cornerback for Gadsden City (Gadsden, AL) on Rivals.com

Blaine Bradford 2026 Safety Blaine Bradford - 2026 4 Star Safety for Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA) on Rivals.com

Brandon Arrington 2026 Athlete Brandon Arrington - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Mount Miguel (La Mesa, CA) on Rivals.com

Ba Roc Willis 2027 Weakside Defensive End Ba'Roc Willis - 2027 Weakside defensive end for Moody (Moody, AL) on Rivals.com

Alabama will host its annual Champions Cookout on Sunday, July 28. A host of commits and top underclassman targets are set to attend.We'll add to this list as the week continues and more players confirm.