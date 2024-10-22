Jack Knowlton
All American
Staff
- Oct 10, 2023
- 2,968
- 9,845
- 283
- 23
Here's an early look at who will be on campus for the Mizzou game this weekend. Will continue updating throughout the week as more players confirm.
Alabama commits
Class of 2025 targets
Class of 2026 targets
Class of 2027 targets
Marshall Pritchett 2025 Tight End Alabama
Marshall Pritchett - 2025 3 Star Tight end for Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Class of 2026 targets
Nassir Mc Coy 2026 Safety
Nassir McCoy - 2026 4 Star Safety for Buford (Buford, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Hudson Parliament 2026 Offensive Guard
Hudson Parliament - 2026 4 Star Offensive guard for Brandon Valley (Brandon, SD) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Tristan Lyles 2026 Strongside Defensive End
Tristan Lyles - 2026 3 Star Strongside defensive end for Central-Phenix (Phenix City, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Derrek Cooper 2026 Athlete
Derrek Cooper - 2026 5 Star Athlete for Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Class of 2027 targets
