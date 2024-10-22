ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Expected guest list: Alabama vs. Missouri

Jack Knowlton

Jack Knowlton

Oct 10, 2023
Here's an early look at who will be on campus for the Mizzou game this weekend. Will continue updating throughout the week as more players confirm.

Alabama commits





Class of 2025 targets



n.rivals.com

Marshall Pritchett 2025 Tight End Alabama

Marshall Pritchett - 2025 3 Star Tight end for Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

Class of 2026 targets






n.rivals.com

Nassir Mc Coy 2026 Safety

Nassir McCoy - 2026 4 Star Safety for Buford (Buford, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Hudson Parliament 2026 Offensive Guard

Hudson Parliament - 2026 4 Star Offensive guard for Brandon Valley (Brandon, SD) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Tristan Lyles 2026 Strongside Defensive End

Tristan Lyles - 2026 3 Star Strongside defensive end for Central-Phenix (Phenix City, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Derrek Cooper 2026 Athlete

Derrek Cooper - 2026 5 Star Athlete for Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

Class of 2027 targets

 

