Marshall Pritchett 2025 Tight End Alabama Marshall Pritchett - 2025 3 Star Tight end for Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Rabun Gap, GA) on Rivals.com

Nassir Mc Coy 2026 Safety Nassir McCoy - 2026 4 Star Safety for Buford (Buford, GA) on Rivals.com

Hudson Parliament 2026 Offensive Guard Hudson Parliament - 2026 4 Star Offensive guard for Brandon Valley (Brandon, SD) on Rivals.com

Tristan Lyles 2026 Strongside Defensive End Tristan Lyles - 2026 3 Star Strongside defensive end for Central-Phenix (Phenix City, AL) on Rivals.com

Derrek Cooper 2026 Athlete Derrek Cooper - 2026 5 Star Athlete for Chaminade Madonna (Hollywood, FL) on Rivals.com

Here's an early look at who will be on campus for the Mizzou game this weekend. Will continue updating throughout the week as more players confirm.