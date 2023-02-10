Futurecast for Bama for a 2024 target

Kelly Quinlan
All American
Staff
-
- Jul 9, 2006
-
- 765
-
- 2,942
-
- 163
FUTURECAST: Aiden Sherrell to Alabama
From Travis Graf
After speaking to some sources on Tuesday afternoon, I entered a FutureCast for 2024 four-star forward
Aiden Sherrell
to commit to the Crimson Tide. Sherrell told Rivals on Tuesday evening that he isn’t exactly sure on a commitment timeframe, but that it would come sometime after the season.
If I had to guess, I’d say that a commitment would come this spring or summer, but the timeline isn’t set in stone, regardless. Other schools looking to make a push for Sherrell include Michigan State, Michigan, USC, and others.
