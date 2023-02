Futurecast for Bama for a 2024 target

FUTURECAST: Aiden Sherrell to Alabama​

From Travis GrafAfter speaking to some sources on Tuesday afternoon, I entered a FutureCast for 2024 four-star forwardto commit to the Crimson Tide . Sherrell told Rivals on Tuesday evening that he isn’t exactly sure on a commitment timeframe, but that it would come sometime after the season.If I had to guess, I’d say that a commitment would come this spring or summer, but the timeline isn’t set in stone, regardless. Other schools looking to make a push for Sherrell include Michigan State USC , and others.