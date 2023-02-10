Futurecast for Bama for a 2024 target

Kelly Quinlan

Kelly Quinlan

All American
Staff
Jul 9, 2006
765
2,942
163

FUTURECAST: Aiden Sherrell to Alabama​



From Travis Graf

After speaking to some sources on Tuesday afternoon, I entered a FutureCast for 2024 four-star forward
Aiden Sherrell
to commit to the Crimson Tide. Sherrell told Rivals on Tuesday evening that he isn’t exactly sure on a commitment timeframe, but that it would come sometime after the season.

If I had to guess, I’d say that a commitment would come this spring or summer, but the timeline isn’t set in stone, regardless. Other schools looking to make a push for Sherrell include Michigan State, Michigan, USC, and others.

read the whole article
 
  • Like
Reactions: ccintn and Bhug
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B Howard

Football Recruiting Cali. LB picks up offer from Tide, Q&A following

Replies
2
Views
274
Champions Lounge
B Howard
B Howard
James Benedetto

Brandon Miller Named a Top 10 Finalist for the 2023 Julius Erving Award

Replies
0
Views
66
Coleman Crazies
James Benedetto
James Benedetto
Russell Johnson

Tidebits 🐘 TideBits, presented by The Rogue Shop: Previewing OV weekend No. 1 with Early Signing Day less than three weeks away

Replies
3
Views
1K
Champions Lounge
Tony_Tsoukalas
Tony_Tsoukalas
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Todd Grantham a viable DC candidate if Alabama's pursuit of Jeremy Pruitt fails

Replies
83
Views
5K
Champions Lounge
mekonic
mekonic
Russell Johnson

Tidebits 🐘 TideBits, pres. by The Rogue Shop: Quieter weekend ahead, but big decisions coming for top Alabama targets

Replies
5
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
mekonic
mekonic

Latest posts

Top Bottom