GAME THREAD: Jacksonville State at No. 18 Alabama

Jacksonville State at No. 18 Alabama (-22)
Tip-off: 8 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network

Pregame notes

— Dom Welch and Darius Miles are not dressed out for pregame warmups. Nate Oats had listed both as doubtful for tonight.

— Jahvon Quinerly is taking part in warmups. He'll be on a minutes limit.

 
Jacksonville State leads No. 18 Alabama basketball 22-20 with 11:10 to play in the first half.

JSU is shooting 5 of 10 from 3 while Alabama is 6 of 9.
 
Good Lord JxSt gonna shoot 87% tonight. Bama better keep making 3s cause they not getting anywhere close to the rim.
 
Alabama basketball is on a 7-0 run and leads Jacksonville State 29-26 with 8:45 left in the half.

The Crimson Tide is shooting 69% from the floor and has made its last four shots.
 
Alabama leads Jacksonville State 41-33 with 3:59 to play in the half. JSU hasn't scored in 2:17
 
Halftime: Alabama 51, Jacksonville State 39.

— Mark Sears leads all scores with 16 points
— Alabama has matched its season-high of 14 assists
— Alabama is 12 of 22 (55%) from beyond the arc
 
