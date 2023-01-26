GAME THREAD: Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama

Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Mississippi State 19, Alabama 2 | 15:31, H1

— Not a great start for Alabama. The Crimson Tide is 1 of 6 from the floor with two turnovers and is losing the rebounding battle 6-3.

— Mississippi State is currently on an 8-0 run.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Mississippi State 31, Alabama 22 | 3:40, H1

— Tolu Smith just picked up his second foul for the Bulldogs. He has 10 points and three rebounds on 5 of 7 shooting.

— Mississippi State is shooting 58% from the floor. Alabama is shooting 32%.
 
TideFever

TideFever

Hope this team gets a wake up call at halftime. Most of the team is playing like they took 100mg of melatonin just before tip off.

22 points for this Bama team in almost 17 minutes of the first half is abysmal. MSU is playing tough but this is all Bama playing like they got somewhere else to be. Makes me wonder if the funk has something to do with this being the first home game after the Miles incident.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Halftime: Mississippi State 36, Alabama 29

Dom Welch hits a 3 at the buzzer to trim the deficit to 7. He has more 3s tonight (2) in three attempts than he had (1) in 17 attempts heading into the game.
 
K

KJ454

Mississippi State is big and physical. That hurts us. And when we aren’t able to compensate with outside shooting. We are beat. Just the formula that beats us.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

pwestbro61 said:
Somebody has read too many press clippings.
Click to expand...
Doubt it, it's CBB and this is a young team. They are having a bad shooting night and that happens to the best teams sometimes. MSU is a big physical team full of grown men. Oats and his crew will figure out a way to get the ball in the basket.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

KJ454 said:
Mississippi State is big and physical. That hurts us. And when we aren’t able to compensate with outside shooting. We are beat. Just the formula that beats us.
Click to expand...
I believe this team has the fight to pull this one out. They usually get to the basket when the shots not falling, I expect a little more driving in the second half and that will open up just enough from 3 to pull out the win.
 
  • Like
Reactions: michael1965
aggietider

aggietider

They are big boying us right now. We gotta turn this into a basketball game. It’s been more of a football game so far and they win that everytime. We all knew we’d have rough nights and have to find ways to win tough games when we don’t have our best stuff. Clowney better make a 3 or stand somewhere else.
Please somebody tell me why we can’t figure out how to inbound the ball? Doesn’t matter when or where we are inbounding, we can’t do it. Our screens suck. Then if they switch the screen, we never screen at the right angles and seal. And we always have the smallest guy inbounding. Let Miller inbound. It’s mind numbing…every game.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
Codie B

Codie B

aggietider said:
They are big boying us right now. We gotta turn this into a basketball game. It’s been more of a football game so far and they win that everytime. We all knew we’d have rough nights and have to find ways to win tough games when we don’t have our best stuff. Clowney better make a 3 or stand somewhere else.
Please somebody tell me why we can’t figure out how to inbound the ball? Doesn’t matter when or where we are inbounding, we can’t do it. Our screens suck. Then if they switch the screen, we never screen at the right angles and seal. And we always have the smallest guy inbounding. Let Miller inbound. It’s mind numbing…every game.
Click to expand...
This ^^^
 
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

Bama usually plays its best basketball in the 2nd half. I would have not bet that Dom Welch would have led all Bama scorers in 1st half with 6 points.
 
aggietider

aggietider

Seems like they told Clowney to put the ball on the floor this half…
Our offense is terrible right now.
 
Latest posts

