GAME THREAD: No. 1 seed Alabama, No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Who's ready?
35 wins would be even better!Never seen a 30th win at Bama. I'm ready.
35 wins would be even better!
Gah! Watching Furman play with so much confidence and reckless abandon now has me worried.Noah Gurley got his wish. Furman upsets Virginia.
I'm expecting an Alabama blowout as well.Bama 90 Texas AM CC 50
I think he will be regardless, but this tournament will no doubt be big for him.I hope Clowney is a 1st round pick after the tournament is over. If so, we probably win it all.
Maybe not.Nick Pringle is in the game. I expect him to eat this team alive with his size and athleticism.
Or Chuck. They have no answer for him down low.This game is made for Bradley. I think he can drive the lane at will.
I think he has the nicest stroke on the team.Griffin is starting to believe again…playing with some confidence.
I didn’t think that was a charge. Defender went into him. And Oats didn’t even know he had two fouls according to TV.Noah Clowney picks up his third foul with 10:08 left in the first half.
He's got to stop with the dribble reach fouls.Noah Clowney picks up his third foul with 10:08 left in the first half.
We need Sears to get his shot back if Bama is going to make a run.Alabama 37, TAMCC 23 | 7:20, H2
Alabama has made its last five shots and is 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. Mark Sears has 9 points on 3 of 3 shooting from deep.
I’m glad we are shooting it. They are scoring at a higher clip than we’ve been giving up.Alabama 37, TAMCC 23 | 7:20, H2
Alabama has made its last five shots and is 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. Mark Sears has 9 points on 3 of 3 shooting from deep.