GAME THREAD: No. 1 seed Alabama, No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

That West Virginia-Maryland game was close. I'm predicting more of a blowout as Alabama takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. What are your score predictions for this afternoon's game?
 
I hope Clowney is a 1st round pick after the tournament is over. If so, we probably win it all.
 
Alabama 9, TAMCC 4 | 15:47, H1

Noah Clowney has 7 of Alabama's 9 points and is 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.
 
I think the start came to easy for the Tide and they have been a little lackluster the last three times down court.
 
Alabama 22, TAMCC 15 | 11:15, H2

The Islanders have made their last three shots and are hanging with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is 5 of 7 from 3.
 
They just showed JQ’s injury for last year. He looks lighter this year doesn’t he?
 
Tony_Tsoukalas said:
Alabama 37, TAMCC 23 | 7:20, H2

Alabama has made its last five shots and is 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. Mark Sears has 9 points on 3 of 3 shooting from deep.
Click to expand...
I’m glad we are shooting it. They are scoring at a higher clip than we’ve been giving up.
 
