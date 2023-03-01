GAME THREAD: No. 2 Alabama basketball vs. Auburn

Tony_Tsoukalas
Game is far from over. Brandon Miller has been nonexistent. He will improveOn a ring championship night at home versus Auburn and this is the team that shows up? I just don't get it.
So true. It's like Alabama has been allergic to momentum.Every time we get close and gave a chance to cut lead to 2 or 3 we poop the bed.
AU played well. No doubt.Its a ring night at home. This team is going backwards last three games. Now they have to pull out the 3rd game in a row from trailing at half time. They are a 2nd half team which is good, but this team has definitely went backwards in last week and a half. Not playing near the January and early February level they played at.
Got to hope Auburn goes cold at three point line 2nd half.
Yeah team is completely distractedNot the same team. Wonder why?!
Smh.Auburn 52, Alabama 44 | 15:52, H2
After Alabama tied the game at 42, Auburn pulled back ahead with a 10-2 run.
No they won’t, they will lose it if they drop this and also drop the A&M game. But this will just drop them from the #1 or 2 overall seed to the 4th.They will lose that number 1 seeding tonight also. But if they don't play games no better than this, I guess it does not matter anyway.