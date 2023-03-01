GAME THREAD: No. 2 Alabama basketball vs. Auburn

Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 6, Alabama 2 | 15:56, H1

Alabama has managed just two shots over the game's first four minutes. The Crimson Tide has turned the ball over three times.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 15, Alabama 9 | 11:21, H1

Auburn is 5 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc but has seven turnovers.

Alabama is just 1 of 7 from deep.
 
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

This kind of basketball will not net a deep tournament run. Bama winning in last two games but playing worst basketball of the season doing it.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 23, Alabama 14 | 7:25, H1

Auburn is on a 7-0 run, and Alabama hasn't made a FG in 3:36. The Crimson Tide is 1 of 8 from deep.
 
dave228

dave228

Looking pretty blah so far. I was really hoping to tear them a new one tonight. But that’s still possible the way we’ve been in the second half. Fingers crossed
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 29, Alabama 23 | 3:50, H1

Brandon Miller has just 2 points on 0-for-3 shooting, but he came up with a nice block on Johni Broome.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 37, Alabama 29 | 1:03, H1

Auburn has 10 points off of nine Alabama turnovers.

Alabama has 3 points off 10 Auburn turnovers.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Halftime: Auburn 40, Alabama 33

— Auburn shot 6 of 8 from deep while Alabama was 3 of 12

— Auburn also shot 54% from the floor compared to Alabama's 39%
 
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

Its a ring night at home. This team is going backwards last three games. Now they have to pull out the 3rd game in a row from trailing at half time. They are a 2nd half team which is good, but this team has definitely went backwards in last week and a half. Not playing near the January and early February level they played at.
Got to hope Auburn goes cold at three point line 2nd half.
 
cola68

cola68

Worst defensive effort since last first half versus arky.
I’m picking out Bama’s star here ..Brandon was awful on three picks …. Where AU scored three buckets in a row.

So much on this SEC game to come out flat like this.

I hope the team bows up and plays defense with more pride this half.

They need a good @ss chewing and go out and win the SEC tonight !!
 
cola68

cola68

StablerCountry said:
Its a ring night at home. This team is going backwards last three games. Now they have to pull out the 3rd game in a row from trailing at half time. They are a 2nd half team which is good, but this team has definitely went backwards in last week and a half. Not playing near the January and early February level they played at.
Got to hope Auburn goes cold at three point line 2nd half.
AU played well. No doubt.
Bama’s defense was terrible … gave up 40 points.

This game is for the sec champ… play with your hair on fire on defense and move on offense.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

Auburn 52, Alabama 44 | 15:52, H2

After Alabama tied the game at 42, Auburn pulled back ahead with a 10-2 run.
 
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

If Bama wants to win this game they need to start now. I expected a better team to show up tonight.
 
P

pwestbro61

Completely distracted. Just a ridiculous effort with what is on the line.
Play like they have the last 3 games and they will not make it past the first weekend of tourney. Top seed or not.
Sad and pathetic. All this off the court crap is going to ruin the end of this season.
 
TideFever

TideFever

Pearl has us figured out and they're hitting shots they haven't hit in over a month. They're playing like lives depend on it and we're playing like this is a quick warm up or something.

Going to lose if we don't pick up the energy a few notches and stop bricking wide open looks.

If we're just hitting our wide open shots its at worst a 4 point deficit. Instead they're in position to blow us out of our own gym. On a night we wanted to cut nets down.

Seems like the team was like fans were today. "Oh they suck on the road, we'll win BIG" "They're really hurting it will be over early".

smh

This whole team showed up with the attitude that the barn would just let us walk over them.

The barn was convinced they had us in their gym but ran out of gas late.
 
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

They will lose that number 1 seeding tonight also. But if they don't play games no better than this, I guess it does not matter anyway.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

StablerCountry said:
They will lose that number 1 seeding tonight also. But if they don't play games no better than this, I guess it does not matter anyway.
No they won’t, they will lose it if they drop this and also drop the A&M game. But this will just drop them from the #1 or 2 overall seed to the 4th.
 
