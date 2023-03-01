GAME THREAD: No. 2 Alabama basketball vs. Auburn

Pearl has us figured out and they're hitting shots they haven't hit in over a month. They're playing like lives depend on it and we're playing like this is a quick warm up or something.



Going to lose if we don't pick up the energy a few notches and stop bricking wide open looks.



If we're just hitting our wide open shots its at worst a 4 point deficit. Instead they're in position to blow us out of our own gym. On a night we wanted to cut nets down.



Seems like the team was like fans were today. "Oh they suck on the road, we'll win BIG" "They're really hurting it will be over early".



smh



This whole team showed up with the attitude that the barn would just let us walk over them.



The barn was convinced they had us in their gym but ran out of gas late.