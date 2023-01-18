GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Alabama 9, Vanderbilt 3 | 15:07, H1

Vanderbilt has missed its last five shots.

Brandon Miller has 5 points, while Charles Bediako has 4 for Alabama.
 
Vanderbilt 22, Alabama 21 | 7:51, H1

Commodores take a lead with a 3 from Malik Dia.

Vanderbilt's bench has 19 points.
 
Alabama 31, Vanderbilt 22 | 3:47, H1

Alabama is on a 10-0 run over the last four minutes.

Vanderbilt has made just 2 of its last 12 shots with seven straight misses.

Brandon Miller leads all scores with 12 points.
 
Halftime: Alabama 36, Vanderbilt 26

Alabama didn't hit a shot over the last three minutes.

Brandon Miller leads all scorers with 12 points.

Charles Bediako has 6 points and four rebounds.
 
Alabama 50, Vanderbilt 30 | 13:26, H2

Alabama is on a 7-0 run and has made its last three shots.

Vanderbilt has missed its last nine shots and hasn't scored in almost four minutes. The Commodores are shooting 22% from the floor tonight.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas said:
I'm not trying to be a contrarian, but the broadcast isn't nearly as bad as we're making it out to be. They've been corny at times, but it is hardly unwatchable.
Click to expand...
I’m not so mad at the commentary itself as much as the flow. A lot of dead space like they don’t know what to say.
 
Bediako averages 5 misses at the rim a game. Worst finisher. Don’t know why he plays so many minutes
 
Alabama 56, Vanderbilt 41 | 7:27, H2

Alabama hasn't scored in more than two minutes and has four turnovers over the last 5:17.
 
