GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama vs. Mississippi State (SEC Tournament)

Greetings from Bridgestone Arena, stepping in for Tony and James today to get the chance to finally see this team in person for the first time this year. Miss State on the court getting loose first. Both teams did some stretching already.

Who: No. 2 Alabama (26-5) vs. Mississippi State (21-11)

When: Noon CT, Friday, March 10

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Watch: ESPN (play-by-play: Karl Ravech; analyst: Jimmy Dykes; sideline: Marty Smith)

Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)
 
I am very nervous about this game. It is so hard to beat the same team 3 times in a row We need to win the first 5 minutes for sure. RTR
 
The guys are not having any issues with the shooting background on the court so that is a good sign. That is something I always watch for during warm-ups.

It is absolutely going to come down to shooting. With State, it will be interesting to see if they can take advantage of having played here already and also how their legs hold up.
 
xcop said:
I am very nervous about this game. It is so hard to beat the same team 3 times in a row We need to win the first 5 minutes for sure. RTR
I totally agree. I thought we might make a fast start @ A&M, but it didn't happen and everyone knows the rest of the story.
Plus we need to defend Tolu Smith with all we've got.
 
Glad to see you getting the chance, now you have to pull for the Tide!
Wait.....you don't have Mississippi States forum too do you???? 🤣
 
State will no doubt be pumped because we have already beat them twice and they don't want the trifecta. Their win last night may have gotten them to the "Big Dance," beating Bama would guarantee it!
 
Just wow! Not sure how that came about, but we will see how that works out now.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas said:
Nate Oats to Crimson Tide Sports Network: "Jaden Bradley came to me, said he thought it would be better if Quinerly started. That's what kind of team we have. Guys are really just trying to figure out what's best for the team."
I just cant figure out how I feel about those those types of things. Cool story. But I don’t want Bradley to feel like he’s not good enough.
 
aggietider said:
I just cant figure out how I feel about those those types of things. Cool story. But I don’t want Bradley to feel like he’s not good enough.
Oats also explained that Bradley is better when Clowney moves to the five. So it also just makes sense to put him in there off the bench when Bediako comes off.
 
Second media timeout Bama leads 18-13 with 11:42 left in the half. The ball movement has been very good so far and the Tide are 4-7 from the arc with six assists on seven made field goals.
 
Alabama 24, Mississippi State 13 | 6:06, H1

— Alabama is on a 6-0 run.
— Quinerly has 8 points
— Bediako has 5 points 3 boards and 3 blocks
 
Halftime: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 21

— Brandon Miller leads Alabama with 11 points
— Charles Bediako has 9 points, four rebounds and four blocks
— Alabama has only turned the ball over three times
— Alabama is shooting 46% from the floor and 40% (8 of 20)
 
They did a great job on Smith and 3 turnovers is a big plus for us.
Keep up the intensity in the 2nd half and we will live to fight again tomorrow.
 
Oats has got to find a way to get at least two of the guards clicking again. JQ isn't going to be able to play 40 minutes a game in every game. Sears, Bradley, Griffen... gotta get at least two of them going. If we were playing a good offense today we'd be in real trouble.

Also, not liking that we got up 20, had a few buckets in the second half, and now we're snoozing. It will hurt us tomorrow if we finish in this same funk.
 
Oats and Bama has not taken the 2nd half with a decent focus and have let Miss State hang around. Its like they just going thru the motions.
 
