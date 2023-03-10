GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama vs. Mississippi State (SEC Tournament)

Oats has got to find a way to get at least two of the guards clicking again. JQ isn't going to be able to play 40 minutes a game in every game. Sears, Bradley, Griffen... gotta get at least two of them going. If we were playing a good offense today we'd be in real trouble.



Also, not liking that we got up 20, had a few buckets in the second half, and now we're snoozing. It will hurt us tomorrow if we finish in this same funk.