Game Thread: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Houston

aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
This is a great game for us regardless. Great atmosphere. Team that is fast, physical, relentless…this is just a great deal. It’s obvious early in this game how much better we rebound the ball than last year. I remember thinking when they shot the ball last year they would get at least one off rebound every possession.
Brandon Miller is a dog…he’s not scared and he’s obviously a leader.
If nothing else today, hopefully we can learn how to get the ball INBOUNDS!!!!
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
Who would have thought? JQ comes in and turns it over immediately. Then Clowney gets him one right after. With this roster, the longer a player has been at Bama, the more they turn it over.
 
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All American
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
643
1,680
163
Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley are the first three players off the bench this afternoon. They replace Mark Sears, Charles Bediako and Nimari Burnett.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

All American
Gold Member
Mar 19, 2019
7,268
15,458
283
We have to take care of the ball better than this. Houston is going to get away with fouling, they always do whether home or away, you have to be smarter with the ball. The unforced ones are going to hurt Bama.
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
Then JQ gets a lane violation on a made free throw when he was one of the guys outside the paint. So stupid.
 
  • Angry
Reactions: Codie B
Crimsontide3413

Crimsontide3413

All American
Gold Member
Apr 30, 2004
1,388
1,204
283
Bama is playing incredible defense and on the glass. Too many stupid turnovers and unbelievable no calls or this would be a 10+ point lead.
 
  • Like
Reactions: onebamamaniax
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

All American
Gold Member
Mar 19, 2019
7,268
15,458
283
aggietider said:
Get Gurley and JQ out.
Click to expand...
Hell. you let them play through it. You can't just take players out when they make a mistake, at some point you won't have anyone to put in the game. Houston is playing football out there and the refs are letting them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: budog
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

All American
Gold Member
Aug 26, 2016
4,633
13,522
283
Bama playing Houston with equal tough and physical play. Bringing some defense of their own. Three’s will be huge in this game. If Miller could get a hot streak going.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
16,638
59,856
1,283
Alabama 11, Houston 6 | 11:54, H1

Houston has made just one of its last nine shots, but Alabama's seven turnovers have prevented the Crimson Tide from extending its lead.
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
G.O.A.T-23 said:
Hell. you let them play through it. You can't just take players out when they make a mistake, at some point you won't have anyone to put in the game. Houston is playing football out there and the refs are letting them.
Click to expand...
They can come sit down and go back in and play through it later after they watch a couple minutes. The bench can fix stupid sometimes.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

All American
Gold Member
Mar 19, 2019
7,268
15,458
283
aggietider said:
They can come sit down and go back in and play through it later after they watch a couple minutes. The bench can fix stupid sometimes.
Click to expand...
Or you could ruin their confidence and have them second guessing themselves instead of playing their game. It's not like they are the only ones out there committing turnovers, the whole team is.
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
G.O.A.T-23 said:
Or you could ruin their confidence and have them second guessing themselves instead of playing their game.
Click to expand...
Playing their game is useless if it’s killing the team. Just like I said, JQ out and we will score and we did.
 
R

RammerJammer210

All American
Gold Member
Jul 31, 2019
518
1,128
163
Houston is constantly bumping the ball handlers and nothing is getting called.

Also Brandon Miller is trying to do way too much… playing guys 1v1 is not his game.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
16,638
59,856
1,283
Make that 10 turnovers in 23 possessions for Alabama. It still leads 14-12 with 7:52 in the half.
 
G.O.A.T-23

G.O.A.T-23

All American
Gold Member
Mar 19, 2019
7,268
15,458
283
aggietider said:
Playing their game is useless if it’s killing the team. Just like I said, JQ out and we will score and we did.
Click to expand...
Really went out on a limb there. I am going to go out on a limb and say Bama will score while he's in the game. I'll let you know when it happens :cool:
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
17,387
29,947
1,283
G.O.A.T-23 said:
Really went out on a limb there. I am going to go out on a limb and say Bama will score while he's in the game. I'll let you know when it happens :cool:
Click to expand...
Not if we can’t get a shot because he’s driving into trouble where he can’t shoot or pass. We scored on the first possession he was out bc we actually got a shot up. Im all for him but he can't around all he wants and just drive into the middle of tons of traffic against this group.
 
