Game Thread: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Houston

No. 8 Alabama at No. 1 Houston (-8)
TV: ABC
Tip-off: 2 p.m. CT
Hell. you let them play through it. You can't just take players out when they make a mistake, at some point you won't have anyone to put in the game. Houston is playing football out there and the refs are letting them.Get Gurley and JQ out.
It's crazy, it's like the refs know they are super physical and just let them foul and say well that's their style of playThey are fouling one every drive.
They can come sit down and go back in and play through it later after they watch a couple minutes. The bench can fix stupid sometimes.Hell. you let them play through it. You can't just take players out when they make a mistake, at some point you won't have anyone to put in the game. Houston is playing football out there and the refs are letting them.
Or you could ruin their confidence and have them second guessing themselves instead of playing their game. It's not like they are the only ones out there committing turnovers, the whole team is.They can come sit down and go back in and play through it later after they watch a couple minutes. The bench can fix stupid sometimes.
Playing their game is useless if it’s killing the team. Just like I said, JQ out and we will score and we did.Or you could ruin their confidence and have them second guessing themselves instead of playing their game.
Needed to go for the dunk and know he is going to get fouled.Miller needs to figure out he's not in HS anymore when he drives to the basket.
Really went out on a limb there. I am going to go out on a limb and say Bama will score while he's in the game. I'll let you know when it happensPlaying their game is useless if it’s killing the team. Just like I said, JQ out and we will score and we did.
Not if we can’t get a shot because he’s driving into trouble where he can’t shoot or pass. We scored on the first possession he was out bc we actually got a shot up. Im all for him but he can't around all he wants and just drive into the middle of tons of traffic against this group.Really went out on a limb there. I am going to go out on a limb and say Bama will score while he's in the game. I'll let you know when it happens