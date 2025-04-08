Tony_Tsoukalas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama kicked off its final week of camp Tuesday, as it took part in its 12th of 15 spring workouts. Players were dressed out in full pads while they worked under sunny 53-degree weather.
The media was allowed to view roughly 15 minutes of practice. Here are a few notes from the viewing period.
— Like always, it’s hard to judge the quarterback when they aren’t throwing against a defense. Ty Simpson led the unit, followed by Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. All three quarterbacks delivered crisp passes throughout the period. According to a report on Monday, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told ESPN that Mack had received 162 first-team reps, while Simpson had received 158 so far this spring.
— Offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark and wide receivers Ryan Williams and Cole Adams were all on stationary bikes during the viewing period. Williams has not practiced in either of Alabama’s two scrimmages this spring. Following Friday’s scrimmage, DeBoer said the sophomore is dealing with “a couple nicks and things like that” and might not do much for the rest of camp.
— Kadyn Proctor was in a black jersey but looked like he was going through a few no-contact drills during the workout. When I was watching, he stood in for a tight end while Alabama did formation drills on the line.
— Just as it was in Friday’s scrimmage, Alabama’s first-team offensive line consisted of Olaus Alinen, Kam Dewberry, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right.
— The second unit was made up by Jackson Lloyd, Mal Waldrep Jr., Joseph Ionata, William Sanders and Michael Carroll from left to right
— The third unit included Arkel Anugwom, Micah DeBose, Roq Montgomery, Mac Smith and Graham Roten from left to right.
— Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton led the two outside receiver groups, while Rico Scott led the slot receivers. Bernard was followed by Jaylen Mbakwe, while Horton was followed by Derek Meadows and Scott was followed by Lotzeir Brooks. Jalen Hale and Bubba Hampton were not spotted during the viewing period.
— Jay Lindsey is Alabama’s only healthy tight end at the moment. He was followed in practice by walk-ons Peter Knudson and Jayden Hobson.
— Jam Miller led the running backs followed by Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Dre Washington, Kevin Riley and AK Dear.
— Alabama worked out of its nickel secondary toward the end of the period. With injured starters Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb still out, the unit lined up like this:
LCB: Dijon Lee Jr.
RCB: Zabien Brown
HUSKY: DaShawn Jones
S: Zavier Mincey
S: Bray Hubbard
— Here's how it looked when Alabama's defensive linemen worked in pairs during hand-fighting drills
Tim Keenan III — James Smith
Jordan Renaud — LT Overton
Jeremiah Beamon — Isaia Faga
Steve Bolo Mboumoua — Keon Keeley
Kelby Collins — Edric Hill
— Smith and Fatutoa Henry were both wearing black jerseys. Henry did not go through hand-fighting drills.
— Nikhai Hill-Green were the first two up during linebacker drills. They were followed by Cayden Jones and Abduall Sanders and then Duke Johnson and Luke Metz.
— When I watched the nickel drills, Reese and Jones were the first two middle linebackers used.
