Alabama held its first scrimmage of spring camp on Thursday, as players took part in a 115-rep workout. Alabama’s first and second units took part in 50 plays apiece, while the third team saw the field for 15 plays.



While the scrimmage was closed to the public, Tide Illustrated was able to gather some nuggets from sources in attendance. Here are some highlights from the day.



— Ty Simpson had three touchdown passes and no interceptions. All three touchdown passes were to Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.



— Simpson’s biggest play came on his last drive where he scrambled out of the pocket before finding Horton 50 yards downfield for a touchdown.



— One of Simpson’s touchdown passes to Horton came on a short post route during red-zone drills, as the receiver jumped high to come down with a pass in the end zone. Another came on a block-and-go route where Simpson found Horton 30 yards downfield for a score.



— Simpson was the only quarterback to throw a touchdown on the day, but all three passers had their moments throughout the scrimmage.



— Simpson received the majority of first-team opportunities followed by Austin Mack. Keelon Russell got some first- and second-team reps but has been the third in the group throughout camp.



— There were a couple of dropped interceptions, but freshman edge rusher Justin Hill was able to come away with a pick.



— One source called Alabama’s defense “salty” stating there were a few sacks during the scrimmage.



— With starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor out, Alabama’s first-team offensive line consisted of Olaus Alinen, Geno VanDeMark, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right.



— One source said it was a tough day for Alinen, who allowed several pressures throughout the scrimmage.



— Another source said VanDeMark has been earning the most first-team reps at left guard during practice and is a serious contender for the starting role.



— Jam Miller led the running backs, followed by Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington. There were some positive runs of 4 and 5 yards but not many explosive gains from any of the backs.



— Multiple sources had positive things to say about Hill, who ran hard on the day. While Miller and Young are Alabama’s top two options in the backfield, the 6-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore could be one to watch.



— While Horton led the day for the receiver, freshman Lotzier Brooks made several nice plays throughout the scrimmage. Conversely, one source said redshirt freshman Rico Scott suffered multiple drops.