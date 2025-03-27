ADVERTISEMENT

Football 🏈 Nuggets from Alabama's first spring scrimmage

Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
21,689
79,199
1,283
Alabama held its first scrimmage of spring camp on Thursday, as players took part in a 115-rep workout. Alabama’s first and second units took part in 50 plays apiece, while the third team saw the field for 15 plays.

While the scrimmage was closed to the public, Tide Illustrated was able to gather some nuggets from sources in attendance. Here are some highlights from the day.

— Ty Simpson had three touchdown passes and no interceptions. All three touchdown passes were to Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.

— Simpson’s biggest play came on his last drive where he scrambled out of the pocket before finding Horton 50 yards downfield for a touchdown.

— One of Simpson’s touchdown passes to Horton came on a short post route during red-zone drills, as the receiver jumped high to come down with a pass in the end zone. Another came on a block-and-go route where Simpson found Horton 30 yards downfield for a score.

— Simpson was the only quarterback to throw a touchdown on the day, but all three passers had their moments throughout the scrimmage.

— Simpson received the majority of first-team opportunities followed by Austin Mack. Keelon Russell got some first- and second-team reps but has been the third in the group throughout camp.

— There were a couple of dropped interceptions, but freshman edge rusher Justin Hill was able to come away with a pick.

— One source called Alabama’s defense “salty” stating there were a few sacks during the scrimmage.

— With starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor out, Alabama’s first-team offensive line consisted of Olaus Alinen, Geno VanDeMark, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right.

— One source said it was a tough day for Alinen, who allowed several pressures throughout the scrimmage.

— Another source said VanDeMark has been earning the most first-team reps at left guard during practice and is a serious contender for the starting role.

— Jam Miller led the running backs, followed by Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Dre Washington. There were some positive runs of 4 and 5 yards but not many explosive gains from any of the backs.

— Multiple sources had positive things to say about Hill, who ran hard on the day. While Miller and Young are Alabama’s top two options in the backfield, the 6-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore could be one to watch.

— While Horton led the day for the receiver, freshman Lotzier Brooks made several nice plays throughout the scrimmage. Conversely, one source said redshirt freshman Rico Scott suffered multiple drops.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: lheard1, 1959, rawdog22 and 14 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 What Kalen DeBoer saw from Alabama quarterbacks in first spring scrimmage

Replies
9
Views
536
Champions Lounge
ChrisASanderson
C
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Jalen Milroe high on one of Alabama's newest wide receivers

Replies
2
Views
493
Champions Lounge
jerryltew
J
Jack Knowlton

Football 🏈 Everything Kalen DeBoer said after Alabama's first spring scrimmage

Replies
0
Views
153
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Practice report: Alabama's second spring practice of 2025

Replies
17
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
rawdog22
R
Tony_Tsoukalas

Hoops 🏀 Labaron Philon taking on killer mindset for Alabama in NCAA Tournament

Replies
1
Views
273
Champions Lounge
Vaughnbama
Vaughnbama
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back