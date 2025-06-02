Kelly Quinlan
- Jul 9, 2006
Some OV target updates
Had a great visit to Bama, the Tide made him feel like he was a major priority for them. He told Chad Simmons, our new/old co-worker that he felt like he bonded well with the other recruits on his visit. Tenn, Michigan and Texas are the other main players. I'll talk to my friends at his school tomorrow and see what the vibe is like now.
https://www.on3.com/news/alabama-ma...e-feel-like-a-priority-on-his-official-visit/
link to his story if you have access over there.
Cooley had a great visit as well, it was a little more of an uphill battle going into the visit with other schools still firmly in the mix especially LSU who was considered the favorite, but the Tide appear to be trending coming off the OV.
Also heard his visit went very well. His recruitment has been wild since he moved up to the 2026 class. Ryan Williams was pitching him hard per our sources.
He took his first visit to Alabama ever and came away very impressed with the Tide. OU, Nebraska and Tenn are all involved and he is not expected to make a decision this month.
He cut it to three schools, Bama, Barn and FSU. He goes to the Plains next weekend and Tally on the 13th. Bama made a strong impression on his visit and he was feeling the vibe.
