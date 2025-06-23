This kid LOVES Bama and he said Coach Roach is his guy and they were the first on him and that is very important to him.Prothro said that Georgia, Florida and Texas are his three leaders. He is 215 pounds and looks like a WR to me and UGA is pushing him now after whiffing on some WRs and losing one to a flip today they are pushing that angle hard.Abrams is announcing July 16th, Bama, Oregon and Georgia are his top 3 right now. He just OV'd to Oregon.Cooper is announcing on July 12th, he is down to Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State. He said he talks with Bama three times a week still and they are still on him.Bama are still keeping NASCAR warm.Bama leads early for Sales the other players are Ohio State, Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Miami too and Notre Dame and MissouriPREDICTIONS FOR THE TIDE:I had a QB committed to another school tell me that Colorado now leads for Morgan. I had a trusted source tell me he thinks Bama will land Morgan.I am hearing that Crowell will commit to Alabama this week.I still expect Golden to end up at Notre Dame per my sources at his school.