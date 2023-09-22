5 ⭐️ PG Boogie Fland will be on campus this weekend starting today.



4⭐️ PG Jase Richardson will be on campus at Cincinnati this weekend. They’re a a big threat to Alabama for Richardson, even though I think Alabama leads currently.



4⭐️ SF Tyler Betsey will be on campus at Cincinnati as well this weekend. I’ve gotten some intel that it’s down to Cincy and Alabama for Betsey with Alabama in the lead currently. This visit could go a long way in what he decides, but keep an eye on him.



4⭐️ Center Aiden Sherrell should be deciding very soon, if not this weekend. I’ve had a Futurecast in for him since February and he will commit to Alabama.



Robert Miller committed to LSU today.



Jalil Bethea committed to Miami a couple days ago. That was very NIL driven where I’ve heard he got close to 750,000.



Alabama is no longer considered for Chase McCarty or Labaron Philon. Both were deep backup plans for them.