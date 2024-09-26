ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops 🏀 Alabama basketball practice observations

Jack Knowlton

Jack Knowlton

All American
Staff
Oct 10, 2023
2,474
8,755
283
23
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball just wrapped its first open practice of the season. The media got to watch the final 15 minutes.

As obvious as might seem, Clifford Omoruyi is the real deal. He caught a lob from Aden Holloway and had a reverse dunk when the team scrimmaged. He also looked sharp as a connector, executing a handoff with Latrell Wrightsell Jr. who drained a 3.



Lineups during the scrimmage:

Grey: Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson, Clifford Omoruyi

Red: Mark Sears, Labaron Philon, Houston Mallette, Mo Dioubate, Aiden Sherrell

Felt like the Grey team lineup was crafted to be a bit bigger/forward-heavy — Nelson, Stevenson Omoruyi and the red team was more guard-heavy — Sears, Philon, Mallette and Dioubate as a smaller four-man.

Grey won the scrimmage 79-77 after a buzzer-beater from Grant Nelson.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: StablerCountry, tomg505, SammyB43 and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jack Knowlton

Hoops 🏀 Day 1 practice highlights

Replies
3
Views
297
Champions Lounge
BamaNavyCPO
BamaNavyCPO
Jack Knowlton

Hoops 🏀 A couple of noteworthy Alabama stats from The Athletic

Replies
7
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
JMusso72
J
Tony_Tsoukalas

Hoops 🏀 Likely jersey numbers for Alabama basketball this season

Replies
4
Views
909
Champions Lounge
Vaughnbama
Vaughnbama
Jack Knowlton

Hoops 🏀 Nate Oats Thursday press conference

Replies
3
Views
87
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton

Hoops 🏀 Alabama basketball releases official jersey numbers

Replies
0
Views
265
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back