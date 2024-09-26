TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball just wrapped its first open practice of the season. The media got to watch the final 15 minutes.



As obvious as might seem, Clifford Omoruyi is the real deal. He caught a lob from Aden Holloway and had a reverse dunk when the team scrimmaged. He also looked sharp as a connector, executing a handoff with Latrell Wrightsell Jr. who drained a 3.







Lineups during the scrimmage:



Grey: Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson, Clifford Omoruyi



Red: Mark Sears, Labaron Philon, Houston Mallette, Mo Dioubate, Aiden Sherrell



Felt like the Grey team lineup was crafted to be a bit bigger/forward-heavy — Nelson, Stevenson Omoruyi and the red team was more guard-heavy — Sears, Philon, Mallette and Dioubate as a smaller four-man.



Grey won the scrimmage 79-77 after a buzzer-beater from Grant Nelson.



