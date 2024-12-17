ADVERTISEMENT

Football 🏈 Alabama to receive visit from Colorado LB this week

Jack Knowlton

Jack Knowlton

All American
Staff
Oct 10, 2023
3,992
12,198
283
23
Alabama will host a Colorado LB Nikhai Hill-Green on a visit starting Friday, Hill-Green confirmed to Tide Illustrated.

Hill-Green spent the 2024 season with the Buffalos where He had 82 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions last season, earning all-Big 12 honors.

Hill-Green signed with Michigan as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and was there with Courtney Morgan. He played high school ball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland where he played with Alabama cornerback Kameron Howard. Hill-Green re-joined Howard at Charlotte where the pair both played in 2023 before Howard headed to Alabama and Hill-Green went to Colorado.

Some staff and player connections here and this is definitely one to watch given Hill-Green's production. Alabama is looking for some immediate help at inside linebacker, especially if Deontae Lawson departs for the NFL Draft.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: BayouBull
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jack Knowlton

Football 🏈 NC State wide receiver to visit Alabama later this week

Replies
15
Views
901
Champions Lounge
bigfoot balls
bigfoot balls
Jack Knowlton

Football 🏈 Utah cornerback to visit Alabama

Replies
0
Views
178
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton

Football 🏈 Arkansas TE transfer to visit Alabama this week

Replies
2
Views
331
Champions Lounge
BCtider
B
Jack Knowlton

Football Recruiting Four-star LB commit excited to sign with Alabama after strong prep career

Replies
0
Views
363
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton

Football 🏈 Texas A&M OL expected to visit Alabama

Replies
1
Views
143
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back