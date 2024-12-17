Alabama will host a Colorado LB Nikhai Hill-Green on a visit starting Friday, Hill-Green confirmed to Tide Illustrated.Hill-Green spent the 2024 season with the Buffalos where He had 82 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions last season, earning all-Big 12 honors.Hill-Green signed with Michigan as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and was there with Courtney Morgan. He played high school ball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland where he played with Alabama cornerback Kameron Howard. Hill-Green re-joined Howard at Charlotte where the pair both played in 2023 before Howard headed to Alabama and Hill-Green went to Colorado.Some staff and player connections here and this is definitely one to watch given Hill-Green's production. Alabama is looking for some immediate help at inside linebacker, especially if Deontae Lawson departs for the NFL Draft.