GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at LSU

Tony_Tsoukalas
All American
Staff
-
- Feb 5, 2014
-
- 17,120
-
- 61,838
-
- 1,283
At least the first half. Damn OTs take 30 minutesthe game will be over before ESPNU ever gets to it
It cost the team a lot of free points and for some reason, he pulls Burnette, who was hot, and inserts Bradley, who was not. Results, LSU closes the gap.Nate Oats is T'ed up with 7:29 to play in the first half. He appeared to be upset with a foul against Jahvon Quinerly.
Nice percentages. Just not enough shots…Halftime: Alabama 44, LSU 37
— Nimari Burnett has 13 points off the bench for Alabama
— The Crimson Tide is shooting 53% (16 of 30) from the floor and 46% (6 of 13) from deep.
— LSU is 13 of 14 from the line.
Yep. There's a huge disparity in FTs. The team is sleepwalking these first few minutes of the 2nd half and the 3s aren't falling.Bama usually plays better ball in 2nd half. Hopefully someone can slow down Fountain. He and the free throw line is all that has LSu in the game. IMO
That's because he has shot 22 FTs.Alabama 52, Missouri 48 | 15:03, H2
LSU's Derek Fountain has 22 points and six rebounds