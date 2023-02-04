GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at LSU

LOL, you can tell we're playing a road game in conference play.



The officials are working hard to try and prevent a big blowout. LSU shot 13-14 free throws and we had 6-6 with 4 of those coming in the last couple minutes. So up to the 2 minute mark it was 14 free throws to 2. Feels like we're getting road treatment one expects in Rupp or Bud Walton.