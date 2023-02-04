GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at LSU

Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
You're going to have to stream the game until the end of the Tulane vs. Memphis game because ESPN is a bunch of silly billies
 
  • Like
Reactions: WAR_GA
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
LSU 8, Alabama 6 | 15:48, H1

— Charles Bediako has all of Alabama's points so far.
— Alabama has two turnovers leading to 3 LSU points
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
Alabama 14, LSU 11 | 11:51, H1

— LSU has made just one of its last eight shots
— Alabama has an 8-4 advantage in the paint
— Nimari Burnett has two 3s for Alabama
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
Alabama 29, LSU 20 | 7:52, H1

Alabama has made five of its last seven shots and is shooting 60% (12 of 20) from the floor, including 5 of 9 from deep.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
BamaNavyCPO

BamaNavyCPO

All American
Gold Member
Mar 1, 2011
24,071
29,403
1,283
Tony_Tsoukalas said:
Nate Oats is T'ed up with 7:29 to play in the first half. He appeared to be upset with a foul against Jahvon Quinerly.
Click to expand...
It cost the team a lot of free points and for some reason, he pulls Burnette, who was hot, and inserts Bradley, who was not. Results, LSU closes the gap.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
Alabama 35, LSU 30 | 3:54, H1

— LSU is 13 of 14 from the line while Alabama is 2 of 2

— Alabama is shooting 54% from the floor and 45% from 3

— The Tide has a 16-8 advantage in the paint
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
Halftime: Alabama 44, LSU 37

— Nimari Burnett has 13 points off the bench for Alabama

— The Crimson Tide is shooting 53% (16 of 30) from the floor and 46% (6 of 13) from deep.

— LSU is 13 of 14 from the line.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
StablerCountry

StablerCountry

All American
Gold Member
Aug 26, 2016
4,816
14,257
283
Bama usually plays better ball in 2nd half. Hopefully someone can slow down Fountain. He and the free throw line is all that has LSu in the game. IMO
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
18,390
32,810
1,283
Tony_Tsoukalas said:
Halftime: Alabama 44, LSU 37

— Nimari Burnett has 13 points off the bench for Alabama

— The Crimson Tide is shooting 53% (16 of 30) from the floor and 46% (6 of 13) from deep.

— LSU is 13 of 14 from the line.
Click to expand...
Nice percentages. Just not enough shots…
 
TideFever

TideFever

All American
Gold Member
Jan 11, 2006
7,198
8,360
283
LOL, you can tell we're playing a road game in conference play.

The officials are working hard to try and prevent a big blowout. LSU shot 13-14 free throws and we had 6-6 with 4 of those coming in the last couple minutes. So up to the 2 minute mark it was 14 free throws to 2. Feels like we're getting road treatment one expects in Rupp or Bud Walton.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
BamaNavyCPO

BamaNavyCPO

All American
Gold Member
Mar 1, 2011
24,071
29,403
1,283
StablerCountry said:
Bama usually plays better ball in 2nd half. Hopefully someone can slow down Fountain. He and the free throw line is all that has LSu in the game. IMO
Click to expand...
Yep. There's a huge disparity in FTs. The team is sleepwalking these first few minutes of the 2nd half and the 3s aren't falling.
 
  • Like
Reactions: StablerCountry
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
17,120
61,838
1,283
Alabama 75, LSU 63 | 6:44, H2

Alabama has made its last 3 shots and is shooting 54% from the floor and 52% (13 of 25) from beyond the arc.
 
BamaNavyCPO

BamaNavyCPO

All American
Gold Member
Mar 1, 2011
24,071
29,403
1,283
Welp, the team has reached one milestone I had for them, win at least 20 games. Now I want 30! 👍
 
aggietider

aggietider

All American
Gold Member
Jan 28, 2012
18,390
32,810
1,283
Why did Sears shoot that 3 late? Should have held it, ran clock and drawn a foul. Nor the first time we’ve done that. That’s going cost us one day.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tony_Tsoukalas

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU

Replies
37
Views
328
Coleman Crazies
BamaNavyCPO
BamaNavyCPO
James Benedetto

GAME THREAD: Vanderbilt at No. 4 Alabama

Replies
36
Views
297
Coleman Crazies
budog
budog
Tony_Tsoukalas

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at Missouri

Replies
54
Views
822
Coleman Crazies
onebamamaniax
onebamamaniax
Tony_Tsoukalas

How to watch: No. 4 Alabama basketball travels to LSU

Replies
0
Views
91
Coleman Crazies
Tony_Tsoukalas
Tony_Tsoukalas
James Benedetto

GAME THREAD: No. 4 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Replies
44
Views
711
Coleman Crazies
BamaNavyCPO
BamaNavyCPO

Latest posts

Top Bottom