Football Recruiting National Signing Day Central: Live updates as Alabama announces its 2025 signing class

Jack Knowlton

Jack Knowlton

All American
Staff
Oct 10, 2023
Happy National Signing Day (eve)! Alabama currently has 22 commits in the Class of 2025 and has the No. 3 ranked class in the Rivals Team Rankings.

The majority of the Crimson Tide’s 2025 pledges will sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday and many will join the team early. Alabama is also still pushing hard for a few flip targets, adding some drama to the early signing period, which runs until Friday.

ICYMI: Offensive and defensive National Signing Day primers with the latest news on the Tide's remaining targets and signing plans for commits.

alabama.rivals.com

Offensive NSD Primer: Signing plans, buzz for Alabama commits, targets

Here's a look at signing plans and one target remaining on the offensive side of the ball for Alabama.
alabama.rivals.com alabama.rivals.com

alabama.rivals.com

Defensive NSD Primer: Signing plans, buzz for Alabama commits, targets

A look at where things stand with Alabama's defensive commits and targets heading into National Signing Day.
alabama.rivals.com alabama.rivals.com

Follow along for updates all day (and the night before). We'll have updates all throughout Wednesday when Alabama officially announces the signing of each member of its elite recruiting class.

Let's rock.
 
