This has been a pretty crazy week for the Crimson Tide, with two commits already in the fold, Jayshawn Ross and LT Overton committing to Alabama to kick off the week.So, with Alabama looking to close strong this 2024 cycle, we look at some of the final names set to sign this week and our prediction on how each player will finish.Edderick Houston - 12 pm (CST)Houston has been committed to Ohio State since the beginning of the year, but recently, things have looked very good for Alabama, especially after his weekend visit. A few questions surrounding who will be on the Ohio State staff have given the five-star defender pause.According to multiple team sources, there is a strong feeling that Houston will end up at Alabama after his weekend visit.Aeryn Hampton - 12 pm (CST)Hampton has had one of the most interesting recruitments that you could see, with two decommitments, along with committing to Texas twice. The versatile prospect has always been high on the Crimson Tide, but with Texas looking to play him on defense, things have started to take a turn. All signs point to Hampton flipping his commitment from Texas to Alabama tomorrow and joining forces with childhood friend Jalen Hale.Perry Thompson - 9 am (CST)After all the smoke and mirrors, Perry Thompson should sign with Auburn on Wednesday. Thompson has done a good job working the process, and it was very telling when he didn't make it to campus last week that things could go in a different direction. It was a good story, but Thompson will stick to his Auburn commitment.Jadan Baugh - 6:30 pm (CST)This one has become interesting, with both staffs (Florida/Alabama) showing confidence that they will land the four-star athlete. Baugh has done an excellent job keeping things close to the vest. Speaking with multiple sources, there is a feeling that both sides have an opportunity to land the versatile athlete.Things can change by the minute so that we will monitor the situation closely. In the morning, after receiving more feedback, our pick might change, but at the moment, based on all the details, the belief is that Baugh lands at Florida with the confidence meter at 60/40Favour Edwin - TBDEdwin has become one of the more intriguing stories of National Signing Day, with all things seemingly like Alabama being poised to add their fourth offensive lineman to the class. Still, the Florida Gators have picked things up. Right now, it could be an outright toss, but does the kid who was, at one point, leaning towards Auburn turn down the opportunity to play for Coach [Nick] Saban?We will stick with Alabama here for Edwin, but know that Florida is doing everything possible to make things interesting later.Kevin Riley - 1 pm (CST)It looks like Alabama will be keeping another player in-state with the Crimson Tide poised to flip Riley, who's really seen an uptick in interest from the Crimson Tide. Riley, who has been pretty quiet about his recruitment, was impressed with Alabama and how the staff treated him following his visit.All signs point towards Alabama landing the four-star target tomorrow. We will have feet on the ground for it as well.Steve Mboumoua - TBDMboumoua has been future cast to Alabama for months now after his reclassification. This one doesn't seem to have too much drama behind it other than when it will happen, but after speaking with sources on the team, they want him and seem confident in adding him to the fold.Looks like Alabama has added another defensive line prospect.Solomon Williams - 3 pm (CST)Things have come down to Texas A&M and Alabama for Williams. For a player who just entered the Rivals250 and earned his fourth star, Williams was always someone that the staff had their eyes on. Confirming that he's a take in the class may be all Williams needed to join the class.There is still some buzz about whether the Aggies took the lead after this weekend, but it seems that Williams's heart is with Alabama.Tristan Jernigan - December 22nd at 4 pm (CST)At the end of the day, it seems that following his visit to Texas A&M this past weekend and after conversations with his family, he will stick with his commitment to Alabama. Jernigan has a greater chance of seeing the field and would be quicker to see action, something, according to sources close to Jernigan, he simply couldn't pass up.Signed - Justin OkoronkwoSigned - Jay LindseySigned - Zabien BrownSigned - Julian SayinSigned - Caleb OdomSigned - Sterling DixonSigned - Cayden JonesSigned - Dre Kirkpatrick JrSigned - Casey PoeSigned - Rico ScottSigned - Peyton WoodyardSigned - Joseph IonataSigned - Will SandersSigned - Jaylen MbakweSigned - Isaia FagaSigned - Steve MboumoaSigned - Amari JeffersonSigned - Jameer GrimselySigned - Jeremiah BeamanSigned - Rydarrius “Red” MorganSigned - Aeryn HamptonSigned - Kevin RileySigned - Jayshawn Ross