Football Recruiting Rivals100 CB Chuck McDonald narrows things down to ten

B Howard

B Howard

All American
Staff
Jul 28, 2022
“I have a great relationship with Zabien (Brown), we were tight and I respect the heck out of Alabama. It’s like a dream school.”

“Alabama has shown interest in me since I was a sophomore and I have built a really good relationship with all the coaches there.”

“I was down at Alabama for a camp and I really liked everything about it. They are one of the top schools on my list right now and I will definitely be down there sometime next year to visit the campus again!”

“Alabama will be in for me until the end.”

5A194075-6A9E-4A0C-906F-B985BEA87C2C.jpeg
 
