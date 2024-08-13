Anthony Rogers 2025 All Purpose Back Alabama Anthony Rogers - 2025 4 Star All purpose back for Carver (Montgomery, AL) on Rivals.com

Alabama had 15 of its current crop of 20 commits ranked in the latest edition of the Rivals250 released Tuesday. The Tide’s 2025 class currently stands at No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC.Here’s a look at where Alabama commits ranked in the latest Rivals250 starting with five commits who made the biggest rankings jump.New ranking: No. 30Previous ranking: No. 185Carroll was one of the 10 highest risers among all prospects jumping 155 spots to No. 30 overall in 2025. Carroll had an outstanding summer following his commitment to Alabama on June 4. He shined at Rivals Five-Star, showing off his raw blocking power and athleticism against some of the nation’s best edge rushers including the No. 1 player in 2026 Jakeem Stewart. After wowing scouts against top opposition this summer, Carroll will do the same in the fall when he kicks off his senior season at IMG Academy. Carroll transferred to IMG from Central Bucks East High School in Pennsylvania this summer.New ranking: No. 9Previous ranking: No. 47Alabama’s second biggest riser in the latest rankings update is also the Crimson Tide’s highest-ranked recruit. Russell made another big jump after having the most impressive offseason among the elite Class of 2025 QBs. Russell took home MVP honors at Elite 11 and also showed out at Rivals Five-Star. Russell heads into his senior season at Duncanville High School in Texas with a chance to rise even higher before he joins the Crimson Tide’s talented QB room.New ranking: No. 228Previous ranking: N/ALloyd is the latest Crimson Tide commit to jump into the Rivals250. Previously unranked, Lloyd has blossomed into a talented offensive tackle prospect out of Carmel High School in California. He’s an elite athlete who also plays baseball and basketball at Carmel and gives Alabama a unique future option at the tackle position with his ability to get to the second level. Lloyd has a great relationship with Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kaplilovic, who has landed five four-star OL commits including three Rivals250 talents — Lloyd, Carroll and Micah DeBose.New ranking: No. 215Previous ranking: No. 224Despite a quiet summer where he only took official visits to Alabama and Tennessee, Sanders jumped up nine spots ahead of his senior season at California Powerhouse Mater Dei. Alabama has two commits from the elite prep school in Sanders and fellow Rivals250 prospect, Chuck McDonald III. As a junior, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 52 tackles, 3.5 and three forced fumbles. He and McDonald will make up another stalwart Monarchs defense before continuing the Mater Dei-Alabama pipeline when they arrive in Tuscaloosa.New ranking: No. 27Previous ranking: No. 30Another California product out of Mission Viejo High School, Lee rose three spots into the top 30 and is Alabama’s highest-ranked defensive commit. Heading into his senior season, Lee has five-star potential given his athletic traits and high school production so far. Standing 6-foot-3, 181 pounds, Lee is an extremely lengthy corner who also plays with a ton of speed and rarely gets beat by speedy receivers when playing press coverage.New ranking: No. 25Previous ranking: No. 21New ranking: No. 26Previous ranking: No. 22New ranking: No. 45Previous ranking: No. 45New ranking: No. 52Previous ranking: No. 50New ranking: No. 88Previous ranking: No. 83New ranking: No. 128Previous ranking: No. 120New ranking: No. 134Previous ranking: No. 92New ranking: No. 144Previous ranking: No. 128New ranking: 193Previous ranking: No. 181