



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Preparations for the Rose Bowl are underway. No. 4 Alabama returned to the practice field over the weekend as it works toward its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against top-ranked Michigan on Jan. 1.



Following Monday’s practice, Nick Saban spoke to reporters about how the team is preparing for the game. Here’s a transcript of what he said as well as my takes on his comments.



Opening statement



The first three days of practice we've really tried to focus on fundamentals. I think everybody's got to practice with a plan, a sense of purpose. Everybody's got to kind of reinvest into conditioning, reinvest into fundamental techniques, discipline to execute, blocking, tackling. It will all translate into positive performance in the game. And I think it's hard to carry the momentum from the season into the game when you've got almost a month between games.



So players really have to reinvest in all those things. The players did a good job in the two weeks in between and finals weeks, and we've got three good days of work. We want to continue that for the next four practices. And hopefully we'll get closer to where we need to be in terms of being able to go play like we're capable of playing in this game.



It's a great opportunity for our players. It's a great challenge for them. But you're not really owed anything when you play in these games. It's like a one-game season when you're playing in the playoffs, so we've got to put everything into it we can. And everybody's working hard to try to do that.



I'd like to congratulate the 15 guys we had graduate on Saturday. Three guys got masters degrees -- Justin Eboigbe, Seth McClaughlin and Will Reichard. And 12 other guys graduated. We've had six guys make some kind of All-America teams -- Dallas, Kool-Aid, Terrion, JC Latham, Will Reichard and Caleb Downs. So really proud of those guys for their performance, but I think they would be the first to tell you that their success comes because of their teammates and all the guys who contribute to allowing them to have positive performances.



We're just grinding through it and working. Tomorrow we'll get back at it.



Tony’s take: Saban has said in the past that sometimes teams can overprepare for an opponent with such a big layoff. It isn’t a surprise to hear that the Tide has spent the first three practices of bowl prep working on itself before moving to more Michigan-based scheming.



As for this team losing its edge over the next few weeks, I just don’t see it. This is one of the most mentally-tough units Saban has assembled during his time at Alabama. After all the adversity the Tide has overcome this season, it would be surprising to see things unravel this close to the finish line.



On if self-scouting is part of bowl prep



“There's no question about it. We do quality control just about every week on what our tendencies are in what we're doing. What we can do to try to break those in some way, shape or form. And certainly with this extra time here that's something that we most certainly are trying to do.”



Tony’s takes: As stated above, there’s only so much a team can prepare for an opponent. Alabama can use some of this extra time to fix a few of its own problems in order to hit the playoff firing on all cylinders.



On hiring former Michigan staffer George Helow



“George has been here before. He was with us for a long time. Knows our system. I think every year that we've been in the playoffs we've tried to bring somebody in, primarily because we spent two weeks really on the road recruiting. So somebody to do a little extra work that has good experience. And when we get off the road, being able to give us a good scouting report of what we need to know. So that's the purpose, just to add sort of a special assistant to me, whatever you want to call it to when I come off the road be able to get me up to speed on what's happening. So that's the reason we've always done that.”



Tony’s take: Last week, Alabama hired former Michigan assistant George Helow, who most recently coached inebackers at for the Wolverines from 2021-22. The Jacksonville, Florida native got his start at Alabama as a defensive intern in 2012, so he’s already familiar with Saban’s system. He’ll also be able to provide some insight on what to expect from Michigan heading into the Rose Bowl.



It will be interesting to see if Helow moves to an on-the-field role next season. He’s spent time as an assistant at several major programs and could serve as a replacement for departing outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, who is leaving to become Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator after the season. We’ll have more on that later.



On whether there are extra precautions in place in light of what has happened at Michigan



“Uh, not really. We always change things up a little bit. We're focused on what we have to do to try to get good execution and we're not really concerned about any of that stuff.”



Tony’s take: I’m not sure Saban would admit it if Alabama was doing anything different to combat the threat of sign-stealing or any other possible competative advantage Michigan could be cooking up. That being said, I’m sure it’s been addressed the team. I also wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a bit of extra paranoia around practice given all the allegations placed on Michigan over the past year.



On Jase McClellan’s injured foot



“He's getting better. I think it's probably still too early to tell. He's getting ready to do dry-land running and some things. He'll progress through the rest of the week and we'll see where he lands by the end of the week.”



Tony’s take: We’ll just have to wait and see when it comes to Jase McClellan. The starting running back dressed out in full pads during warmups for te SEC Championship Game earlier this month. However, he didn’t suit up for the actual game.



Given Alabama’s depth in the backfield, it should be fine regardless of McClellan’s availability for the Rose Bowl. Still, the Tide would rather its starter be back as it goes up against a Michigan run defense that ranks sixth in the nation, holding opponents to 86.62 yards per game on the ground.



On whether Helow might replace Coleman Hutzler



“Look, we're not concerned about any of that stuff right now. We got a game coming up. Coleman Hutzler is here, he's finishing the season. I don't have time right now to go through the due diligence of hiring anybody or even be concerned about that. We're focused on what we got to do right now.”



Tony’s take: The Helow for Hutzler swap makes sense on paper. Before coaching linebackers at Michigan from 2021-22, he oversaw inside linebackers at Maryland in 2020. He also coached linebackers for two of his seasons at Colorado State.



Alabama’s playoff run could serve as somewhat of a trial run for Helow as Saban decides if he wants to make him a member of the on-field staff.



On his relationship with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Tom Crean



Tom Crean was an assistant basketball coach for Tom Izzo when I was back at Michigan State. He's a good man, good friend. It's a great family, the Harbaugh family. I knew the dad. He used to help me when I was a secondary coach. His brother John are great football people. I've got a lot of respect for the entire family and Tom Crean is part of that family.



Tony’s take: It’s clear Saban is far closer to Crean than Harbaugh. However, even though Saban and Harbaugh aren’t friends, they still share a healthy respect for one another.



On if Kool-Aid McKinstry has progressed out of concussion protocol



“Yeah. He is. He'll be fine.”



Tony’s take: Alabama released a picture of Mckinstry going through drills with a padded helmet over the weekend. It’s good to see him out of concussion protocol.



On prepping for Michigan’s trick plays



“I think they do a really good job on offense of week-to-week they've got a pretty good plan formationally in terms of their ability to go out and give you some different looks. It's a challenge for the players to have the discipline and the eye control to look at the right things so that when those kind of plays come up, you're in position to play them. I don't think that they do it any more than anybody else that we play. I just think it's a good part of your offense to be able to have those things that complement some of the things you do, down in and down out.”



Tony’s take: It’s hard to prepare for trick plays. That’s kind of the point of them. Alabama might look at things Michigan has done in the past, but Saban and his staff likely don’t have the time to prepare for every possible thing the Wolverines can throw at them.



On meetings with players about futures



“I did talk to all the players after the Georgia game. But what I talk to players about is really not for public consumption. I mean, there's some things that I think are still sacred on a team. If you want to talk to a guy about his future, that should be sacred. If he wants to share his feelings with you, I think you should ask him.”



Tony’s take: Saban isn’t going to go into personal conversations with his players. However, between the draft, NIL and the transfer portal, there are far more distractions now than there were during Alabama’s earlier title runs.