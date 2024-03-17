Tony's takes: Discussing Nick Saban's NIL statements and Nate Oats' new deal

Tony_Tsoukalas
After taking part in spring break, Alabama’s football team will resume camp this week. That’s just in time for Crimson Tide fans to turn their attention away from their basketball team, which took a break of its own during Friday’s SEC tournament quarterfinal — at least when Florida had the ball.
Nick Saban made headlines by stepping away from retirement to discuss NIL. Speaking of money, Alabama locked up Nate Oats on a hefty extension that should keep him courtside in Tuscaloosa for the foreseeable future.
There’s plenty to discuss from the past week, so pour yourself a drink and let’s dive in.
Drink of the week — Green beer
There are plenty of cool St. Patrick’s Day cocktails to choose from. I originally thought about going with a Gold Rush — one of my favorite drinks. Since this column is being published on a Sunday morning, a nice Irish Coffee might be a good start to the day. If you’re reading this in the afternoon, a Grasshopper made with Irish Creme might be more refreshing.
However, I’ve been using this space to think of a drink that defines Alabama at the moment. In honor of the basketball team’s defensive performance against Florida on Friday, I decided to ditch any form of effort and go with the trusty green beer.
This is as it sounds — beer, but green.
Start with a light beer. Remember, this is in honor of Alabama’s SEC tournament showing. Anything stout or hearty isn’t going to fit the theme.
From there, get a few drops of green food coloring. Don’t go overboard. Start with two in honor of the number of defensive stops Alabama had over the final six minutes of the first half against Florida. Then adjust depending on color preference. Have one or two or as many as it takes to trick yourself into buying into Alabama’s tournament chances this week.
Cheers!
Saban won’t be the last head coach chased off by NIL chaos
In his grittiest moments at Alabama, Saban had a signature phrase.
“They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” the former head coach used to say with a grin, “and there ain’t many of us left.”
That statement is beginning to ring true throughout college football — just not in the same manner Saban used to use it.
Coaching college football now seems to be a job for a younger man, or at least one with plenty of patience. That’s become even clearer following Saban’s statements on NIL during his trip to Capitol Hill this past week.
Spread and no-huddle offenses eventually proved no match for Saban. The College Football Playoff wasn’t a problem. For the most part, neither were earlier recruiting deadlines or the transfer portal. COVID-19 couldn’t even stop Saban from putting together one of college football’s all-time great teams in 2020.
So how did NIL become Saban’s eventual undoing?
“They don’t make ’em like they used to.”
It takes a different kind of coach to navigate the current landscape of college football. Some of that comes down to age and relatability with today’s youth. But it also requires a different approach and a new set of principles.
Ten years ago, Saban might have been more open to negotiating NIL payments with player handlers, but even then that practice would have eaten at his core. That’s why at 72, he felt this latest obstacle wasn’t worth adapting for.
“All the things that I’ve believed in for all these years, 50 years in coaching, no longer exist in college athletics,” Saban said while speaking to Congress last week. “It always was about developing players, it always was about helping people be more successful in life.”
Now, not so much.
While on Capitol Hill, Saban shared an anecdote about his wife, Terry, approaching him during a recruiting breakfast before his retirement.
“All they care about is how much you’re going to pay them,” Saban recalled Terry telling him. “They don’t care about how you’re going to develop them, which is what we’ve always done, so why are we doing this?”
Unsurprisingly, Saban’s remarks weren’t met with much sympathy. After all, a man with a net worth north of $90 million complaining about college kids pursuing their rightful piece in a multibillion-dollar industry doesn’t create the best optics.
Still, Saban isn’t the only head coach disappointed by players’ decreased interest in development. Kirby Smart echoed his former boss’ remarks when asked if he sells recruits on Georgia’s NFL success during the team’s pro day last week.
“It’s a great sell to the kids that will listen to it,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL. They don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done. But I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you’re getting.”
Neither Saban nor Smart is arguing against players getting paid. Not many coaches are — at least not publicly. However, NIL has created a power shift that threatens to significantly alter their roles as leaders.
Ultimately, that proved to be a tipping point in Saban’s decision to retire. Unless changes are made, he likely won’t be the only major head coach chased away by the chaos.
Why now is the right time for Oats’ contract extension
Greg Byrne’s ability to attract and retain the nation’s top coaching talents remains impeccable — even if the timing of his latest signing was less than ideal.
In a perfect world, Oats would have preferred to discuss his new extension with Alabama under different circumstances. Friday night’s 102-88 defeat to Florida in the SEC Tournament put a bit of a damper on news of a new deal that will see him become one of college basketball’s top five highest-paid coaches.
“Probably not great timing with this loss tonight, to be honest with you,” Oats said with a chuckle during Friday night’s postgame press conference.
Then again, Friday was arguably the perfect time to announce Oats’ extension. If anything, the Crimson Tide’s sobering defeat should serve as a reminder of the job the head coach has done this season.
As disappointing as Alabama’s quarterfinal exit was, it’s remarkable that Oats has the Crimson Tide on the verge of entering the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed.
This is a team that lost all but three players — a starter and two reserves — from last year’s SEC title-winning unit. Those departures included the SEC Player of the Year in Brandon Miller as well as a fellow first-round pick in Noah Clowney. Alabama’s roster plans were also turned upside down after starting center Charles Bediako unexpectedly entered the NBA draft and veteran point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced his transfer to Memphis in last July.
On top of all of that, Oats had to replace all three of the assistants who had coached alongside him since his first year at Alabama in 2019.
Oats came out of that chaos with a team that is currently second nationally in offensive efficiency and still sits at No. 9 in the NET rankings. Sure, Alabama has its flaws, but good luck finding anyone who could do a better job at compensating for them.
When it became obvious that none of the Crimson Tide’s post options would come close to replicating Bediako’s production down low, Oats pivoted to a small-ball approach, dropping Grant Nelson to the center position while deploying four athletic guards around him. That worked until injuries to Latrell Wrightsell and Rylan Griffen derailed Alabama’s momentum late in the year.
Under previous coaches, similar adversity would have found Alabama sweating out Selection Sunday on the bubble. Today the only drama the Tide will face centers around how far it will have to travel in what will be its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.
Oats’ new deal will also come with higher expectations. The head coach has yet to advance Alabama past the Sweet 16, and reaching that mark this season currently seems far-fetched.
Still, despite a bit of tough sledding lately, it’s hard not to get optimistic when looking at the Crimson Tide’s future with Oats at the helm.
***
