I just had a quick conversation with a source close to Alabama's program about the battle between Elijah Pritchett and Kadyn Proctor for the starting left tackle spot. Both players have shown flashes this offseason, but they each have flaws that could prove a bit problematic.



Elijah Pritchett: According to my source, Pritchett had a rough scrimmage over the weekend due to inconsistencies and missed assignments. During a third-and-long, he was lined up with Dallas Turner to his left. After the snap, Turner hesitated a couple of seconds, prompting Pritchett to turn his attention to a defensive lineman who was already being blocked by left guard Terrence Ferguson. From there, Turner was given a free run at the quarterback off the edge. Pritchett's lapses in awareness cost him several times during the A-Day scrimmage and have prevented him from locking up a starting spot during preseason camp.



All of that said, Pritchett is still very much a contender in the battle. My source described the 6-foot-6, 312-pound tackle as a "specimen" at the position and said he has the ability to be a difference-maker moving forward. That's what has made his inconsistencies so frustrating for Alabama.



Kadyn Proctor: Proctor spent the majority of last weekend's scrimmage as the first-team left tackle. After showing his capabilities during the A-Day scrimmage, the five-star freshman has carried over that momentum into camp and is making a serious push to start right away. Proctor, 6-foot-7, 354 pounds, is bigger and longer than Pritchett. He also has a higher ceiling at the position, which is saying something as Pritchett is also regarded as a future star. Still, starting at left tackle as a true freshman is a big ask for anyone.



While Proctor has been impressive, he's also dealt with a few growing pains during camp. Along with getting acclimated to the speed of the college game, the mammoth tackle has struggled with his endurance. My source indicated there is doubt over whether Proctor can withstand a full four quarters at his current weight. That fits in line with some of what Nick Saban brought up when talking about his players' performance during the scrimmage over the weekend.



"I think it's always important for players to self-assess and say, 'OK, I played this many plays today. I would play this many plays if we had a game. I'm not in good enough condition to be able to sustain the level of effort, toughness, ability to stay focused and do my job for this many plays and yet I know I'm gonna play more later on,'" Saban said following the scrimmage. "So every practice, every opportunity you get is not something that you want to endure in the practice, but you want to push yourself so you could get to the next level of where you need to be to stay focused for longer and play with more consistency for longer in every game that you play."



It's generally easier for players to lose weight than put it on during camp. While Proctor's struggles with fatigue are notable, they shouldn't necessarily cause panic for Alabama. One option might be to have him split time with Pritchett, similar to how Javion Cohen, Tyler Booker and Emil Ekiyor Jr. rotated through the guard positions last season.