TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its second open practice of camp Thursday as the Crimson Tide participated in its fifth of 15 spring workouts. Reporters were given roughly 30 minutes to observe practice as players donned full pads under cloudy skies.



Here are a few notes from the viewing period.



— Wide receiver Germie Bernard and linebacker Sterling Dixon were in black jerseys during the workout. Dixon worked with the inside linebackers in individual drills. Bernard was off to the side with trainers. Defensive lineman Jaheim Oats was not at the workout but was seen in the indoor facility talking with the specialists.



— Alabama made a switch to its first-team offensive line as Parker Brailsford replaced James Brockermeyer at center and Miles McVay replaced Wilkin Formby at right tackle. That being said, it's probably too early to jump to conclusions in terms of the depth chart. There have been two viewing periods, and the coaching staff has let us see multiple pairings in its two biggest position battles.



Alabama’s first-team offensive line from left to right: Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Miles McVay.



Alabama’s second-team offensive line from left to right: Naquil Betrand, Olaus Alinen, James Brockermeyer, Roq Montgomery, Wilkine Formby.



— When Alaabma’s wide receivers worked in team drills these were the orders of the three lines.



Outside left: Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Hale, Caleb Odom

Outside right: Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson

Slot: Kobe Prentice, Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton



Prentice Adams and Hampton also worked with the outside receivers at times, but their primary role seems to be in the slot. Germie Bernard was lining up as an outside receiver earlier in camp.



— C.J. Dippre led the tight ends and was followed by Josh Cuevas, Ty Lockwood, Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr.



— Justice Haynes led the running backs and was followed by Jam Miller, Richard Young and Daniel Hill



— Jalen Milroe led the quarterbacks followed by Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack. All the quarterbacks threw nice balls. One of the practice periods saw them work on option pitches to the running backs.



— The first-team nickel secondary looked like this:



CB: Zabien Brown

CB Domani Jackson

Husky: Malachi Moore

S: Red Morgan

S: Keon Sabb



— Quandarrius Robinson led the Wolf linebackers and was followed by Yhonzae Pierre, Qua Russaw, Jayshawn Ross and Keanu Koht.