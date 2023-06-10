ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball ⚾️ GAME THREAD: Alabama at Wake Forest (Game 1)

Matchup: No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)
Location: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Time: 1:15 pm. CT (New time following medical emergency unrelated to either team)

Alabama starting pitcher: Luke Holman | 7-3, 3.46 ERA
Wake Forest starting pitcher: Rhett Lowder | 14-0, 1.77 ERA


 
Last edited:
