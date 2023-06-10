Tony_Tsoukalas
All American
Staff
-
- Feb 5, 2014
-
- 20,268
-
- 74,027
-
- 1,283
Matchup: No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)
Location: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Time: 1:15 pm. CT (New time following medical emergency unrelated to either team)
Alabama starting pitcher: Luke Holman | 7-3, 3.46 ERA
Wake Forest starting pitcher: Rhett Lowder | 14-0, 1.77 ERA
Location: David F Couch Ballpark, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Time: 1:15 pm. CT (New time following medical emergency unrelated to either team)
Alabama starting pitcher: Luke Holman | 7-3, 3.46 ERA
Wake Forest starting pitcher: Rhett Lowder | 14-0, 1.77 ERA
Last edited: