GAME THREAD: Alabama vs. Maryland (NCAA Tournament)

We gotta have a burst at some point early in the second half to get enough of a lead to make Maryland work faster than they want. We're playing one of our games where we seem way too focused on one thing or another and we're not just playing ball.



I really don't want this game to be close at the end of the game. None of our guards are doing much and now Clowney seems hobbled.



Also, JQ needs to keep it cool. He started barking about something there at the end of the half and I was sure he was going to get a very cheap tech called on him. He was barking for at least the last minute and a half.