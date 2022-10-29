Official game thread: Southern Illinois at Alabama

James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
Alabama men's basketball team is holding its final scrimmage of the preseason as the Crimson Tide hosts Southern Illinois at Foster Auditorium.

Pregame Notes

— Charlies Bediako, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly are all in street clothes for this afternoon's scrimmage, with Miles wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
— A scout for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks are here to watch the scrimmage.
— Nick Pringle just pulled off a windmill dunk in warmups. He has some serious hops.
— Here are the starters for Alabama against Southern Illinois: Mark Sears, Dominick Welch, Noah Gurley, Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
M

mr4bama

All American
Gold Member
Feb 13, 2017
5,190
14,628
283
James Benedetto said:
Alabama men's basketball team is holding its final scrimmage of the preseason as the Crimson Tide hosts Southern Illinois at Foster Auditorium.

Pregame Notes

— Charlies Bediako, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly are all in street clothes for this afternoon's scrimmage, with Miles wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
— A scout for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks are here to watch the scrimmage.
Click to expand...
i wonder who that scout come to see.
 
M

mr4bama

All American
Gold Member
Feb 13, 2017
5,190
14,628
283
James Benedetto said:
We spoke with the scout from the Dallas Mavericks who rattled off a few names including, Brandon Miller Noah Clowney, Nimari Burnett, Jahvon Quinerly and Darius Miles.
Click to expand...
keep them away from burnett and clowney, we need them around for a while.
 
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
We've reached the first media timeout, both teams have traded baskets to start today's game as Alabama leads 8-7 against Southern Illinois.

Noah Clowney leads all scorers with six points and has two rebounds.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
16,220
58,755
1,283
Really like what I've seen from Noah Clowney and Mark Sears so far. Clowney could be a small ball center over Bediako if he keeps playing like this.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
Mark Sears checks back in for Brandon Miller. The true-freshman has been held without a basket and has just two points so far this afternoon.
 
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
Tough shooting performance from behind the 3-point line as Alabama is just 1-9 this afternoon.

Mark Sears leads all scorers with eight points on just 4 of 5 from the field. Noah Clowney has been a glass-cleaner hauling in a team-high five rebounds, while adding six points.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
Nimari Burnett has played 12 minutes so far and hasn't recorded a point. Oats said the sophomore was going to be on a minute restriction so we'll see how much he'll play in the second half.
 
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
Alabama still cannot find its range from behind the arc, shooting 1-for-11 from behind the arc. At the media timeout Alabama leads 45-35.
 
  • Sad
Reactions: Codie B
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
We've hit the second media timeout and Alabama has opened up a 20-point lead. Mark Sears, Brandon Miller and Nick Pringle have scored in double-digits with Sears leading the team with 13 points.
 
Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
16,220
58,755
1,283
A Dallas Mavericks scout just said he liked what he saw from the Crimson Tide, pointing out Nick Pringle's performance.
 
James Benedetto

James Benedetto

All Conference
Staff
Jul 30, 2022
423
1,132
163
We are under four minutes left in the game and Alabama leads 69-52. As you may expect, the students gave a resounding cheer when the Crimson Tide hit that mark.
 
R

RammerJammer210

All Conference
Gold Member
Jul 31, 2019
482
1,084
163
Not sure what kind of team Southern Illinois has but I’m a little concerned based on the stat sheets from this game and the TCU one…
 
T

Tide92

All State
Gold Member
Jun 18, 2001
132
128
63
One would think it woukd be hard to shoot 3-22 from 3 even if you tried. For a team that shoots about 90% of their shots from 3 that is very concerning. If it was just this one game no prob...but we were awful shooting team last year too.
 
  • Sad
Reactions: Codie B
Jordan Harper

Jordan Harper

Head Basketball Analyst
Staff
Dec 28, 2011
11,333
29,773
1,283
30
Florence, AL
I’m not concerned about it because we weee down 3 starters and played in a volleyball arena.

Bama was up by 20 with 5 minutes left so the score is not indicative
 
  • Like
Reactions: Codie B
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Game thread: No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Replies
226
Views
4K
Champions Lounge
Red334
R
Tony_Tsoukalas

Game thread: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 24 Mississippi State

Replies
85
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
RollinCrimson
RollinCrimson
Tony_Tsoukalas

Official game thread: No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Replies
415
Views
6K
Champions Lounge
JBT Assoc
J
Tony_Tsoukalas

Rivals100 guard Rylan Griffen commits to Alabama basketball

Replies
11
Views
1K
Coleman Crazies
Sheerperfection
Sheerperfection
Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama basketball rolls past South Dakota State, 104-88

Replies
16
Views
1K
Coleman Crazies
Tony_Tsoukalas
Tony_Tsoukalas

Latest posts

Top Bottom