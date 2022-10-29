Official game thread: Southern Illinois at Alabama

James Benedetto
Alabama men's basketball team is holding its final scrimmage of the preseason as the Crimson Tide hosts Southern Illinois at Foster Auditorium.
Pregame Notes
— Charlies Bediako, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly are all in street clothes for this afternoon's scrimmage, with Miles wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
— A scout for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks are here to watch the scrimmage.
— Nick Pringle just pulled off a windmill dunk in warmups. He has some serious hops.
— Here are the starters for Alabama against Southern Illinois: Mark Sears, Dominick Welch, Noah Gurley, Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller.
