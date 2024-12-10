Tony_Tsoukalas
All American
Staff
-
- Feb 5, 2014
-
- 21,067
-
- 77,073
-
- 1,283
The transfer portal is officially open for business, and Alabama is expected to be an active shopper. The winter transfer window began Monday and will extend through Dec. 28. There will also be a second window in the spring from April 16-25.
Since the beginning of the season, Alabama has seen nine players declare their intent to transfer from the program. Earlier this week, the Tide received a commitment from Colorado School of Mines punter Blake Doud. The Division II transfer figures to be the first of many players Alabama adds over the offseason.
As more Alabama players make way for the portal, we should get a better feel for the Tide’s needs in the transfer market. To help keep track of what next year’s roster might look like, Tide Illustrated will be updating a projected depth chart throughout the offseason.
It’s way too early to know where things stand in terms of position battles, so think of this depth chart as a rough guide to where Alabama stands at every position. The depth chart will be updated constantly with players added and removed accordingly.
Before we get started, here are a few notes on how this was put together.
While we didn’t project any unannounced transfers, players who have been tabbed as possible Day 1 or Day 2 selections in next year’s NFL draft were removed. If those players announce their return to Alabama, they will be added back to the depth chart. Additional early draft entries will be subtracted.
Players who participated in Senior Day were also removed. As is the case with projected early draft entries, Senior Day participants will be re-added should they announce their intent to return.
Projected early draft entries
(Players projected to be selected in first three rounds)
Jihaad Campbell, LB
Jalen Milroe, QB
Tyler Booker, OL
LT Overton, EDGE
Senior Day participants
James Burnip, P
C.J. Dippre, TE
Kneeland Hibbett, SN
Justin Jefferson, LB
Jah-Marien Latham, EDGE
Malachi Moore, S
Graham Nicholson, K
Robbie Ouzts, TE
Que Robinson, EDGE
Tim Smith, DL
Announced transfer departures
Jeheim Oatis, DT
Keanu Koht, EDGE
Jahlil Hurley, CB
Kobe Prentice, WR
Caleb Odom, WR
Miles McVay, OL
Kendrick Law OL
Danny Lewis Jr., TE
Hunter Osborne, DL
Announced transfer arrivals
Blake Doud, P (Colorado Mines)
QB (4)
Departing: Jalen Milroe (draft),
Incoming: Keelon Russell (signee)
Ty Simpson, R-Jr.
Dylan Lonergan, R-So. or Austin Mack, R-So.
Keelon Russell, Fr.
Outlook: Assuming that Jalen Milroe takes advantage of an upcoming weak quarterback class, Alabama will have a new starter behind center. Ty Simpson figures to be that guy, but he’ll be pushed hard by either Dylan Lonergan or Austin Mack.
I listed Lonergan and Mack as or because I don’t think both will be on the roster next fall. Both rising redshirt sophomores are too talented to sit at No. 3 on the depth chart. With that said, it’s likely the loser of the backup role will bolt for the portal following spring camp.
Keelon Russell has the highest ceiling of anyone in this room, but the 6-foot-3, 175-pound freshman could stand to put on some weight and learn the offense before being thrown in the fire.
If Alabama drops down to three quarterbacks, it might elect to bring in a veteran for depth. However, that player wouldn’t be viewed as a contender for the starting role.
RB (6)
Departing: None
Incoming: Akylin Dear (signee)
Jam Miller, Sr.
Justice Haynes, Jr.
Richard Young, R-So.
Daniel Hill, R-Fr.
Akylin Dear, Fr.
Kevin Riley, R-Fr.
Outlook: At the moment, Alabama’s running back room is loaded for next year. Keeping it that way could be a challenge.
The Tide’s backs have put their heads down and served in a supplementary role to Alabama’s Milroe-based rushing attack. There should be more opportunities for carries next season, but there will still be a lot of mouths to feed.
It wouldn’t be surprising if one or two of Alabama’s older backs make way for the portal. Even so, the Tide’s abundance of talent should ensure a well-stocked backfield next fall.
TE-Y (2)
Departing: C.J. Dippre
Incoming: Kaleb Edwards (signee)
Ty Lockwood, R-So.
Kaleb Edwards, Fr.
TE-H (3)
Departing: Robbie Ouzts
Incoming: Marshall Pritchett, Fr. (signee)
Josh Cuevas, R-Jr.
Jay Lindsey, R-Fr.
Marshall Pritchett, Fr.
Outlook: This is one of the biggest areas of need for Alabama. Josh Cuevas is the only returning tight end with meaningful reps. While the Tide brought in two talented freshmen in Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett, there’s no guarantee those two will be ready for SEC play right off the bat.
Alabama uses two tight ends on the field at times, so finding another first-team caliber player at the position will be important. Cuevas’ skill set leans more toward the H-back position, so expect the Tide to look for more of a traditional tight end in the portal.
LT (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: Jackson Lloyd (signee), Micah DeBose (signee)
Kadyn Proctor, Jr.
Jackson Lloyd, Fr.
Micah Dubose, Fr.
LG (3)
Departing: Tyler Booker (draft)
Incoming: Michael Carroll, Fr. (signee)
Michael Carroll, Fr.
Olaus Alinen, R-So.
William Sanders, R-Fr.
C (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: None
Parker Brailsford, R-Jr.
Geno VanDeMark, R-Sr.
Joseph Ionata, R-Fr
RG (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: None
Jaeden Roberts, Sr.
Roq Montgomery, R-So.
Casey Poe, R-Fr.
RT (3)
Departing: Miles McVay (transfer)
Incoming: Mal Waldrep (signee)
Elijah Pritchett, R-Jr
Wilkin Formby, R-So.
Mal Waldrep, Fr.
Outlook: Tyler Booker will be playing on Sundays next year, as he’s projected to be selected in either the late first round or early second round of the NFL Draft. There’s also no guarantee that Alabama holds on to both Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby, as they’ll each want significant playing time. Either way, the Tide should look for some more experienced depth at the tackle position.
Five-star freshman Michael Carroll has too much talent to keep off the field. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman also has the bulk to move inside to guard where he can take Booker’s spot between Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford.
Geno VanDeMark is listed as a backup center here, but he’s also the next guy up at both guard spots. It’s also possible that he fills Booker’s starting left guard role and Carroll competes for the right tackle spot.
WR X (4)
Departing: Kendrick Law (transfer)
Incoming: None
Ryan Williams, So.
Jalen Hale, R-So.
Jarin Hamilton, R-So.
Amari Jefferson, R-Fr.
WR Z (3)
Departing: Caleb Odom (transfer)
Incoming: Derek Meadows (signee)
Germie Bernard, Sr.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Sr.
Derek Meadows, Fr.
WR H (4)
Departing: Kobe Prentice (transfer)
Incoming: Lotzeir Brooks (signee)
Cole Adams, R-So.
Rico Scott, R-Fr.
Aeryn Hampton, R-Fr.
Lotzeir Brooks, Fr.
Outlook: Despite seeing Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom make way for the portal, Alabama’s receiving corps is still in relatively decent shape.
The Tide is in the market for a new slot receiver. One name to watch out for is N.C. State transfer Kevin Conception, who will be visiting campus beginning Thursday. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound rising junior led the Wolfpack with 56 receptions and six touchdown catches while finishing second on the team with 460 yards through the air. He also had 19 rushing attempts for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
While Alabama added size to the unit with 6-foot-5 freshman Derek Meadows, it could also look to bring in another big veteran receiver as well.
Incoming: Kevonte Henry, Jr. (signee)
Jordan Renaud, R-So.
Kevonte Henry, Jr.
Keon Keeley, R-So.
Jeremiah Beamon, R-So.
Outlook: Kevonte Henry joins Alabama as the No. 2 rated junior college player in this year’s class and should compete with Jordan Renaud for the starting Bandit role if LT Overton departs for the NFL.
Alabama’s need for further depth at this position depends on how well Keon Keeley and Jeremiah Beamon have progressed this season. That being said, if the right target emerges in the portal, expect the Tide to pounce.
Alabama is tied for 67th nationally with just 23 sacks this season. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack needs to find someone who can get home in the backfield if his unit is going to do a better job of getting off the field on third down.
Incoming: None
Tim Keenan III, R-Sr.
Damon Payne, R-Sr.
Edric Hill, R-So
Incoming: London Simmons
James Smith, Jr.
Steve Mboumoua, So.
Isaia Faga, R-Fr.
London Simmons, Fr.
Outlook: Alabama missed on a few defensive line targets in this year’s class, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it look to fill those spots through the portal.
James Smith displayed his ability to apply pressure up the middle in Alabama’s last two games. However, the Tide will need more consistency from the rising junior if he’s going to step into a starting spot next fall. The addition of Steve Mboumoua from Southwest Mississippi Community College will help replenish some of Alabama’s depth. Still, the Tide figures to be in the market to add more beef to its front seven.
Incoming: Justin Hill (signee)
Qua Russaw, R-So.
Yhonzae Pierre, R-So.
Justin Hill, Fr.
Noah Carter, R-Fr.
Jayshawn Ross, R-Fr.
Outlook: Qua Russaw has put his athleticism on display several times while breaking into Alabama’s starting defense this year. However, the star edge rusher has just one sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss over two games.
Alabama will expect those numbers to increase in Russaw’s second season on the field next year. However, the Tide could also be in the market to find another edge rusher who can help boost its pass-rushing production.
Former five-star recruit Yhonzae Pierre is poised for a breakout campaign, while four-star outside linebacker Justin Hill is one of Alabama’s most important signees in the current cycle.
Incoming: Darnell Johnson (signee)
Deontae Lawson, R-Sr.
Jeremiah Alexander R-Jr.
Cayden Jones, So.
Darnell Johnson, Fr.
Incoming: Luke Metz (signee)
Justin Okoronkwo, So.
Sterling Dixon, R-Fr.
Luke Metz, Fr.
Abdul Sanders, Fr.
Outlook: Deontae Lawson wasn’t removed as an early draft departure as he hasn’t been projected to be selected in the first three rounds. The rising redshirt senior suffered a season-ending leg injury against Oklahoma last month. That could factor into his decision to leave for the NFL or return for a final year.
While a potential Lawson return would serve as a major boost to Alabama’s defense, the Tide will be in the market for inside linebackers regardless of his decision. Along with Lawson’s potential departure, Alabama is losing Jihaad Campbell and Justin Jefferson. Together, that trio has combined for 115 of the Tide’s 417 stops this season.
Incoming: Dijon Lee
Domani Jackson, Sr.
DaShawn Jones, R-Sr.
Dijon Lee, Fr.
Incoming: Chuck McDonald
Zabien Brown, So.
Jaylen Mbakwe, So.
Chuck McDonald, Fr.
Outlook: Domani Jackson is another player who could elect to enter the draft. The USC transfer is second on the team with seven pass breakups and two interceptions and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.0 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. Despite those numbers, he isn’t projected to land in the first three rounds.
Alabama’s activity in the cornerback market will depend on how many players it loses. At the moment, the Tide is stacked at the position and shouldn’t need to add.
Incoming: Chuck McDonald
DeVonta Smith, R-Sr.
Red Morgan, So.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., So.
Incoming: None
Bray Hubbard, Jr.
King Mack, Jr.
Zavier Mincey, So.
Incoming: Ivan Taylor
Keon Sabb, Sr.
Ivan Taylor, Fr.
Outlook: Earlier this year, Keon Sabb appeared set to enter the draft. A season-ending foot injury likely changed those plans, as the Michigan transfer figures to return for a final season.
Sabb’s injury allowed Bray Hubbard’s ascension to the starting lineup. The rising junior has been one of the Tide’s best defenders this season, leading the team with three interceptions while recording 48 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hubbard has the skill set needed to remain at deep safety or move down in the box to the Husky position.
Alabama is well-positioned to handle further departures at the safety positions. Red Morgan, King Mack and Zavier Mincey all have the talent to break into first-team roles, while four-star signee Ivan Taylor adds even more depth to the unit.
Incoming: Blake Doud (Colorado Mines), Alex Asparuhov (signee)
Blake Doud, R-Sr.
Alex Asparuhov, Fr.
Outlook: Alabama now has two capable options to replace James Burnip in the punter role.
Colorado Mines transfer Doud earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year honors this season, leading the NCAA Division II with 46.6 yards per punt. He had 13 punts of 50 or more yards this season and pinned his opponents inside the 20 on 19 occasions. He also had a career-long 80-yard punt that was downed at the 1 against West Texas A&M.
Freshman signee Alex Asparuhov is also talented and joins Alabama as the third rated punter in this year’s class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
Incoming: Peter Notaro (freshman walk-on)
Conor Talty, R-So.
Peter Notaro, Fr.
Outlook: Conor Talty figures to take over Alabama’s placekicking duties following Graham Nicholson’s departure. Talty has yet to attempt a field goal but is 3 of 3 on extra point attempts this season. His main role has been handling kickoffs where he is averaging 63.39 yards and has 39 touchbacks on 72 kicks.
Freshman walk-on Peter Notraro joins Alabama as the No. 4 rated kicker in this year’s class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
Since the beginning of the season, Alabama has seen nine players declare their intent to transfer from the program. Earlier this week, the Tide received a commitment from Colorado School of Mines punter Blake Doud. The Division II transfer figures to be the first of many players Alabama adds over the offseason.
As more Alabama players make way for the portal, we should get a better feel for the Tide’s needs in the transfer market. To help keep track of what next year’s roster might look like, Tide Illustrated will be updating a projected depth chart throughout the offseason.
It’s way too early to know where things stand in terms of position battles, so think of this depth chart as a rough guide to where Alabama stands at every position. The depth chart will be updated constantly with players added and removed accordingly.
Before we get started, here are a few notes on how this was put together.
While we didn’t project any unannounced transfers, players who have been tabbed as possible Day 1 or Day 2 selections in next year’s NFL draft were removed. If those players announce their return to Alabama, they will be added back to the depth chart. Additional early draft entries will be subtracted.
Players who participated in Senior Day were also removed. As is the case with projected early draft entries, Senior Day participants will be re-added should they announce their intent to return.
Projected early draft entries
(Players projected to be selected in first three rounds)
Jihaad Campbell, LB
Jalen Milroe, QB
Tyler Booker, OL
LT Overton, EDGE
Senior Day participants
James Burnip, P
C.J. Dippre, TE
Kneeland Hibbett, SN
Justin Jefferson, LB
Jah-Marien Latham, EDGE
Malachi Moore, S
Graham Nicholson, K
Robbie Ouzts, TE
Que Robinson, EDGE
Tim Smith, DL
Announced transfer departures
Jeheim Oatis, DT
Keanu Koht, EDGE
Jahlil Hurley, CB
Kobe Prentice, WR
Caleb Odom, WR
Miles McVay, OL
Kendrick Law OL
Danny Lewis Jr., TE
Hunter Osborne, DL
Announced transfer arrivals
Blake Doud, P (Colorado Mines)
QB (4)
Departing: Jalen Milroe (draft),
Incoming: Keelon Russell (signee)
Ty Simpson, R-Jr.
Dylan Lonergan, R-So. or Austin Mack, R-So.
Keelon Russell, Fr.
Outlook: Assuming that Jalen Milroe takes advantage of an upcoming weak quarterback class, Alabama will have a new starter behind center. Ty Simpson figures to be that guy, but he’ll be pushed hard by either Dylan Lonergan or Austin Mack.
I listed Lonergan and Mack as or because I don’t think both will be on the roster next fall. Both rising redshirt sophomores are too talented to sit at No. 3 on the depth chart. With that said, it’s likely the loser of the backup role will bolt for the portal following spring camp.
Keelon Russell has the highest ceiling of anyone in this room, but the 6-foot-3, 175-pound freshman could stand to put on some weight and learn the offense before being thrown in the fire.
If Alabama drops down to three quarterbacks, it might elect to bring in a veteran for depth. However, that player wouldn’t be viewed as a contender for the starting role.
RB (6)
Departing: None
Incoming: Akylin Dear (signee)
Jam Miller, Sr.
Justice Haynes, Jr.
Richard Young, R-So.
Daniel Hill, R-Fr.
Akylin Dear, Fr.
Kevin Riley, R-Fr.
Outlook: At the moment, Alabama’s running back room is loaded for next year. Keeping it that way could be a challenge.
The Tide’s backs have put their heads down and served in a supplementary role to Alabama’s Milroe-based rushing attack. There should be more opportunities for carries next season, but there will still be a lot of mouths to feed.
It wouldn’t be surprising if one or two of Alabama’s older backs make way for the portal. Even so, the Tide’s abundance of talent should ensure a well-stocked backfield next fall.
TE-Y (2)
Departing: C.J. Dippre
Incoming: Kaleb Edwards (signee)
Ty Lockwood, R-So.
Kaleb Edwards, Fr.
TE-H (3)
Departing: Robbie Ouzts
Incoming: Marshall Pritchett, Fr. (signee)
Josh Cuevas, R-Jr.
Jay Lindsey, R-Fr.
Marshall Pritchett, Fr.
Outlook: This is one of the biggest areas of need for Alabama. Josh Cuevas is the only returning tight end with meaningful reps. While the Tide brought in two talented freshmen in Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett, there’s no guarantee those two will be ready for SEC play right off the bat.
Alabama uses two tight ends on the field at times, so finding another first-team caliber player at the position will be important. Cuevas’ skill set leans more toward the H-back position, so expect the Tide to look for more of a traditional tight end in the portal.
LT (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: Jackson Lloyd (signee), Micah DeBose (signee)
Kadyn Proctor, Jr.
Jackson Lloyd, Fr.
Micah Dubose, Fr.
LG (3)
Departing: Tyler Booker (draft)
Incoming: Michael Carroll, Fr. (signee)
Michael Carroll, Fr.
Olaus Alinen, R-So.
William Sanders, R-Fr.
C (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: None
Parker Brailsford, R-Jr.
Geno VanDeMark, R-Sr.
Joseph Ionata, R-Fr
RG (3)
Departing: None
Incoming: None
Jaeden Roberts, Sr.
Roq Montgomery, R-So.
Casey Poe, R-Fr.
RT (3)
Departing: Miles McVay (transfer)
Incoming: Mal Waldrep (signee)
Elijah Pritchett, R-Jr
Wilkin Formby, R-So.
Mal Waldrep, Fr.
Outlook: Tyler Booker will be playing on Sundays next year, as he’s projected to be selected in either the late first round or early second round of the NFL Draft. There’s also no guarantee that Alabama holds on to both Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby, as they’ll each want significant playing time. Either way, the Tide should look for some more experienced depth at the tackle position.
Five-star freshman Michael Carroll has too much talent to keep off the field. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman also has the bulk to move inside to guard where he can take Booker’s spot between Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford.
Geno VanDeMark is listed as a backup center here, but he’s also the next guy up at both guard spots. It’s also possible that he fills Booker’s starting left guard role and Carroll competes for the right tackle spot.
WR X (4)
Departing: Kendrick Law (transfer)
Incoming: None
Ryan Williams, So.
Jalen Hale, R-So.
Jarin Hamilton, R-So.
Amari Jefferson, R-Fr.
WR Z (3)
Departing: Caleb Odom (transfer)
Incoming: Derek Meadows (signee)
Germie Bernard, Sr.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Sr.
Derek Meadows, Fr.
WR H (4)
Departing: Kobe Prentice (transfer)
Incoming: Lotzeir Brooks (signee)
Cole Adams, R-So.
Rico Scott, R-Fr.
Aeryn Hampton, R-Fr.
Lotzeir Brooks, Fr.
Outlook: Despite seeing Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom make way for the portal, Alabama’s receiving corps is still in relatively decent shape.
The Tide is in the market for a new slot receiver. One name to watch out for is N.C. State transfer Kevin Conception, who will be visiting campus beginning Thursday. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound rising junior led the Wolfpack with 56 receptions and six touchdown catches while finishing second on the team with 460 yards through the air. He also had 19 rushing attempts for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
While Alabama added size to the unit with 6-foot-5 freshman Derek Meadows, it could also look to bring in another big veteran receiver as well.
Bandit (4)Departing: Jah-Marien Latham, LT Overton
Incoming: Kevonte Henry, Jr. (signee)
Jordan Renaud, R-So.
Kevonte Henry, Jr.
Keon Keeley, R-So.
Jeremiah Beamon, R-So.
Outlook: Kevonte Henry joins Alabama as the No. 2 rated junior college player in this year’s class and should compete with Jordan Renaud for the starting Bandit role if LT Overton departs for the NFL.
Alabama’s need for further depth at this position depends on how well Keon Keeley and Jeremiah Beamon have progressed this season. That being said, if the right target emerges in the portal, expect the Tide to pounce.
Alabama is tied for 67th nationally with just 23 sacks this season. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack needs to find someone who can get home in the backfield if his unit is going to do a better job of getting off the field on third down.
NT (3)Departing: Hunter Osborne
Incoming: None
Tim Keenan III, R-Sr.
Damon Payne, R-Sr.
Edric Hill, R-So
DT (4)Departing: Jeheim Oatis, Tim Smith
Incoming: London Simmons
James Smith, Jr.
Steve Mboumoua, So.
Isaia Faga, R-Fr.
London Simmons, Fr.
Outlook: Alabama missed on a few defensive line targets in this year’s class, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it look to fill those spots through the portal.
James Smith displayed his ability to apply pressure up the middle in Alabama’s last two games. However, the Tide will need more consistency from the rising junior if he’s going to step into a starting spot next fall. The addition of Steve Mboumoua from Southwest Mississippi Community College will help replenish some of Alabama’s depth. Still, the Tide figures to be in the market to add more beef to its front seven.
WOLF (5)Departing: Que Robinson, Keanu Koht
Incoming: Justin Hill (signee)
Qua Russaw, R-So.
Yhonzae Pierre, R-So.
Justin Hill, Fr.
Noah Carter, R-Fr.
Jayshawn Ross, R-Fr.
Outlook: Qua Russaw has put his athleticism on display several times while breaking into Alabama’s starting defense this year. However, the star edge rusher has just one sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss over two games.
Alabama will expect those numbers to increase in Russaw’s second season on the field next year. However, the Tide could also be in the market to find another edge rusher who can help boost its pass-rushing production.
Former five-star recruit Yhonzae Pierre is poised for a breakout campaign, while four-star outside linebacker Justin Hill is one of Alabama’s most important signees in the current cycle.
STING (4)Departing: None
Incoming: Darnell Johnson (signee)
Deontae Lawson, R-Sr.
Jeremiah Alexander R-Jr.
Cayden Jones, So.
Darnell Johnson, Fr.
Mike (4)Departing: Jihaad Campbell, Justin Jefferson
Incoming: Luke Metz (signee)
Justin Okoronkwo, So.
Sterling Dixon, R-Fr.
Luke Metz, Fr.
Abdul Sanders, Fr.
Outlook: Deontae Lawson wasn’t removed as an early draft departure as he hasn’t been projected to be selected in the first three rounds. The rising redshirt senior suffered a season-ending leg injury against Oklahoma last month. That could factor into his decision to leave for the NFL or return for a final year.
While a potential Lawson return would serve as a major boost to Alabama’s defense, the Tide will be in the market for inside linebackers regardless of his decision. Along with Lawson’s potential departure, Alabama is losing Jihaad Campbell and Justin Jefferson. Together, that trio has combined for 115 of the Tide’s 417 stops this season.
CB (3)Departing: Jahlil Hurley
Incoming: Dijon Lee
Domani Jackson, Sr.
DaShawn Jones, R-Sr.
Dijon Lee, Fr.
CB (3)Departing: None
Incoming: Chuck McDonald
Zabien Brown, So.
Jaylen Mbakwe, So.
Chuck McDonald, Fr.
Outlook: Domani Jackson is another player who could elect to enter the draft. The USC transfer is second on the team with seven pass breakups and two interceptions and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.0 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. Despite those numbers, he isn’t projected to land in the first three rounds.
Alabama’s activity in the cornerback market will depend on how many players it loses. At the moment, the Tide is stacked at the position and shouldn’t need to add.
Husky (3)Departing: None
Incoming: Chuck McDonald
DeVonta Smith, R-Sr.
Red Morgan, So.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., So.
Rover (3)Departing: Malachi Moore
Incoming: None
Bray Hubbard, Jr.
King Mack, Jr.
Zavier Mincey, So.
FS (2)Departing: Malachi Moore
Incoming: Ivan Taylor
Keon Sabb, Sr.
Ivan Taylor, Fr.
Outlook: Earlier this year, Keon Sabb appeared set to enter the draft. A season-ending foot injury likely changed those plans, as the Michigan transfer figures to return for a final season.
Sabb’s injury allowed Bray Hubbard’s ascension to the starting lineup. The rising junior has been one of the Tide’s best defenders this season, leading the team with three interceptions while recording 48 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hubbard has the skill set needed to remain at deep safety or move down in the box to the Husky position.
Alabama is well-positioned to handle further departures at the safety positions. Red Morgan, King Mack and Zavier Mincey all have the talent to break into first-team roles, while four-star signee Ivan Taylor adds even more depth to the unit.
P (1)Departing: James Burnip
Incoming: Blake Doud (Colorado Mines), Alex Asparuhov (signee)
Blake Doud, R-Sr.
Alex Asparuhov, Fr.
Outlook: Alabama now has two capable options to replace James Burnip in the punter role.
Colorado Mines transfer Doud earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year honors this season, leading the NCAA Division II with 46.6 yards per punt. He had 13 punts of 50 or more yards this season and pinned his opponents inside the 20 on 19 occasions. He also had a career-long 80-yard punt that was downed at the 1 against West Texas A&M.
Freshman signee Alex Asparuhov is also talented and joins Alabama as the third rated punter in this year’s class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
K (1)Departing: Graham Nicholson
Incoming: Peter Notaro (freshman walk-on)
Conor Talty, R-So.
Peter Notaro, Fr.
Outlook: Conor Talty figures to take over Alabama’s placekicking duties following Graham Nicholson’s departure. Talty has yet to attempt a field goal but is 3 of 3 on extra point attempts this season. His main role has been handling kickoffs where he is averaging 63.39 yards and has 39 touchbacks on 72 kicks.
Freshman walk-on Peter Notraro joins Alabama as the No. 4 rated kicker in this year’s class, according to Kohl’s Kicking.
Last edited: