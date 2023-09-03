ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Recruits Reaction: How commits and targets responded to Alabama's 56-7 win

B Howard

B Howard

All American
Staff
Jul 28, 2022
1,506
6,372
283
Alabama hosted a worthy number of recruits for the Middle Tennessee State with commits on hand and several targets that could eventually don the Alabama jersey.

Tonight, Alabama football looked strong in several categories by creating turnovers, making explosive plays, and demonstrating an exciting toughness even if against an inferior opponent.

That considered with Alabama holding 19 commits in the 2024 class, they're are still a few spots open, and with 2025 shining bright with the No. 2 national rankings the Crimson Tide are on the prowl.

Here are updates on some of the players that made the trip or commits who tuned in.

Julian Sayin


"I didn't get to watch too much of it but sounds like they took care of business. Doing what they do!"

Quinton "QB" Reese


"Great team win, Obviously, Middle Tennessee State wasn't a match for them. Very fun visit though for my first time going to a game. I appreciate everyone who was there to guide and take us through everything. I will definitely be back."

William Sanders


image_6483441 (27).JPG
Will Sanders with Coach Saban

Mantrez Walker (Couldn't make it due to a family emergency)


"I think they played well and dominated,"

Bryce Lewis - Arizona Commit


"I loved every bit of it. I've been to multiple P5 schools but this was in a class of its own."
 
  • Like
Reactions: gedrury1852, Sheerperfection, lainey2020 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jack Knowlton

Football Recruiting A-Day visitors

Replies
14
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton

Football Recruiting Updates from Rivals Camp Atlanta

Replies
23
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
Jack Knowlton
Jack Knowlton
B Howard

Football Recruiting Recruits React: Commits and targets respond to Alabama's win over LSU

Replies
1
Views
281
Champions Lounge
lainey2020
L
Jordan Harper

Hoops 🏀 My Preview of the UConn Game and How Alabama Can Win

Replies
9
Views
1K
Champions Lounge
Jordan Harper
Jordan Harper
Jordan Harper

Hoops 🏀 Thoughts on Alabama's Gritty Win Over Ole Miss

Replies
17
Views
817
Champions Lounge
Jordan Harper
Jordan Harper
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today