Alabama hosted a worthy number of recruits for the Middle Tennessee State with commits on hand and several targets that could eventually don the Alabama jersey.Tonight, Alabama football looked strong in several categories by creating turnovers, making explosive plays, and demonstrating an exciting toughness even if against an inferior opponent.That considered with Alabama holding 19 commits in the 2024 class, they're are still a few spots open, and with 2025 shining bright with the No. 2 national rankings the Crimson Tide are on the prowl.Here are updates on some of the players that made the trip or commits who tuned in."I didn't get to watch too much of it but sounds like they took care of business. Doing what they do!""Great team win, Obviously, Middle Tennessee State wasn't a match for them. Very fun visit though for my first time going to a game. I appreciate everyone who was there to guide and take us through everything. I will definitely be back."Will Sanders with Coach Saban"I think they played well and dominated,""I loved every bit of it. I've been to multiple P5 schools but this was in a class of its own."