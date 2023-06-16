Sources: Jamil Burroughs facing discipline from Alabama (updated)

According to multiple sources, Alabama defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs is facing discipline that could have a significant effect on his status with the team.



The impending punishment stems from an incident this week where Burroughs and a group including other Alabama players were playing with gel pellet guns at Bryant Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama. One source told TideIllustrated that cops were called to the scene and that Alabama director of player development Josh Chapman arrived to confiscate the pellet guns from the players. From there, sources say that Burroughs refused to relinquish his gun before striking Chapman. The other players involved in the incident cooperated with Chapman.



A source with knowledge of the team said the offense is deemed serious enough to result in Burroughs' removal from the program. A different source told TideIllustrated that it is “50/50" on whether such a punishment will take place and that a decision on that matter isn’t expected to be made today. The redshirt junior is still listed on the team’s online roster.



Burroughs played in 11 games last season, recording a sack and two tackles for a loss to go with a pair of quarterback hurries. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle is viewed as one of Alabama’s inside pass-rushers and was a candidate for extended playing time this fall.



“Jamil Burroughs is one of the best pass rushers in the nation,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said in April. “I'm excited for him to go out and show it this year. Jamil is so quick and he's very smart as well.”



Burroughs, a Powder Springs, Georgia native, came to Alabama as the No. 243 overall player and No. 24 defensive tackle in the 2020 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.



Burroughs is one of 15 scholarship defensive linemen on Alabama’s roster. The Crimson Tide lost two veteran tackles in D.J. Dale and Byron Young this offseason but returns starters Jaheim Oatis and Tim Smith as well as veteran Justin Eboigbe.