ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting The latest on in-state TE Jay Lindsey following his decommitment from Miss St.

B Howard

B Howard

All American
Staff
Jul 28, 2022
1,506
6,372
283

In-state TE Jay Lindsey decommited from Mississippi State last night. The 2024 prospect had been committed to Mississippi State since April, despite picking up an offer from Alabama in June.



The Crimson Tide are looking to close out this 2024 class with a strong group of in-state talent and Lindsey fits the bill with his 6’5, 235 pound frame.

More to come but this one is trending toward Alabama with two Future Cast in since last night.

 
  • Like
Reactions: bigfoot balls, terp john, Codie B and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B Howard

Football Recruiting NEW: Alabama lands in-state TE Jay Lindsey

Replies
6
Views
354
Champions Lounge
winin11
winin11
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Four players Kalen DeBoer should look to pluck from Washington

Replies
5
Views
1K
Champions Lounge
rsaxoniii
rsaxoniii
B Howard
  • Locked

Football Recruiting Alabama vs LSU - Visitor List - UPDATING

Replies
5
Views
500
Champions Lounge
B Howard
B Howard
B Howard

Football Recruiting NSD Central - Live updates, final predictions, and more

Replies
104
Views
11K
Champions Lounge
vegas man
vegas man
B Howard

Football Recruiting Alabama zeroing in on newly reclassified 2024 Target

Replies
5
Views
447
Champions Lounge
crimsonghtmre
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today