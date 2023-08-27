B Howard
All American
Staff
-
- Jul 28, 2022
-
- 1,506
-
- 6,372
-
- 283
In-state TE Jay Lindsey decommited from Mississippi State last night. The 2024 prospect had been committed to Mississippi State since April, despite picking up an offer from Alabama in June.
The Crimson Tide are looking to close out this 2024 class with a strong group of in-state talent and Lindsey fits the bill with his 6’5, 235 pound frame.
More to come but this one is trending toward Alabama with two Future Cast in since last night.