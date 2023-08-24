Tony_Tsoukalas
All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
- 20,108
- 73,703
- 1,283
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wrapped up preseason camp over the weekend and is now set to begin focusing on its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. Following the Crimson Tide’s practice Wednesday, Nick Saban spoke with reporters for his final press conference before the team moves into its first game week of the season.
Here’s a transcript of what the head coach had to say as well as my takes on what it means.
Opening statement
“The message to the players after the scrimmage was, now's the time to get ready for the season. Every practice is important, every game is important. You've got to get ready for the task at hand, develop the right habits. That leads to confidence, it leads to trust in teammates, and togetherness on the team. Discipline, having the right mindset, having the right mental toughness to be able to sustain so that you can elevate your game.
“So instead of somebody else trying to motivate you, or something motivating you, how about you just focusing on what you need to do to get better so you can elevate your game without some external factor. Whether somebody dogs you, or whatever. I think it's important you learn from your mistakes, and that's the best opportunity you have to learn.
“This group's been pretty good about it. This is always a challenging week, but the guys have done a really, really good job the last couple days. We're working on some issues and problems that may come up with some of our opponents during the season and we'll probably start on the first game on Friday.”
Tony’s take: As he has all month, Saban continued to harp on the importance of developing healthy habbits through self-discipline and the importance of managing the task at hand. That being said, he seems pretty pleased with his teams mindset and even commended his players for how they’ve handled what ist typically a tough week with school starting back up.
On who’s getting reps at STAR
“Malachi gets reps at star, Jaylen [Key] gets reps at star, Earl [Little II] gets reps at star. Those are probably the three primary guys. We're also working [with] Terrion Arnold to get some reps at star. We want to have three or four guys who can play it. You don't want to have an issue when one guy goes down and you've got nobody else to play that spot.”
Tony’s take: Alabama’s secondary is still fluid as it looks to find the right starting five. While things could still change, Malachi Moore appears to be the nailed-on option to take on the starting role at the STAR position.
Alabama still needs to replace two starters at the safety positions. If things go awry there, Moore could be bumped to the backend of the secondary. That’s why it’s important for Key and Little to be ready to step up in the slot.
On Dallas Turner
“Dallas has done great. He's been a really good leader, he's setting a good example, he's worked very hard. He's been very productive and I think he's just done fantastic for us.”
Tony’s take: While Alabama’s counting on Turner’s producton as a pass rusher, it is also expecting the junior to be one of its leaders in the locker room. That’s why he was one of the three players to represent the Crimson Tide at SEC Media Days in Nashville last month. We know how productive Turner can be coming off the edge. However, it’s especially encouraging to hear Saban praise him for his leadership ability.
On the running backs playing direct
“I think you want people to run north and south. You want them to get their pads down. You don't want them to dance in the hole, but I think runners who are good runners are instinctive on when they should make cuts, when they should make lateral cuts, when they just need to burst through the hole when you have an opening.
“I don't know if you can overcoach that, but if you're going to run the ball effectively, guys have to know when to get their pads down and get north and south so you can have a 4-yard play and not maybe a negative-yard play because they're trying to make something where there's nothing. I really think our guys, all four of them, do a really good job of that.”
Tony’s take: While Saban doesn’t want his running backs to waste time dancing around in the backfield, he seems to trust their decision making when it comes to hitting the hole. Alabama has arguably the deepest running back unit in the nation, so Saban’s confidence in each of his backs isn’t surprising.
On the downside to a slow-developing QB battle
"Yeah, but that's kind of up to them. You know like I said in here before. I told the quarterbacks, I said 'Quit looking around for me to make a decision about who's gonna play. How about you playing good enough that I don't have a choice? That's what you can control. That's what you can do.' And somebody needs to do that. And it's sort of taking shape to some degree, but somebody's got to do it.
“Where you all think that, like whoever we name as a starter the first game, that's like the end of it. That's not the end of it. It's just the beginning. What if a guy doesn't play good? He's not entitled to keep playing. And the guy that doesn't play got every opportunity to practice and be more consistent and win the team over so that when he gets an opportunity to play, he plays really well. We have changed quarterbacks around here a few times during the season. So, I know you guys are looking for an end but it's not even gonna be the end in the first game."
Saban: "You're looking at me kind of funny. Did I not explain that very well.”
Reporter explains the question further
"I know what you asked. I just don't want to answer it. We're gonna make the best of it for our team and our team has to be make the best of it as well. And whoever plays the position, everybody gotta play well around him and do the best job that they can to help them play well."
Tony’s take: I feel like Saban heard the word quarterback and sirens began to go off in his head. The question is a valid one. Of course, Alabama is sacrificing a bit of team chemistry by waiting so long to name a starting quarterback.
However, Saban has a valid point as well. There’s no use in building chemistry while picking the wrong guy behind center. While a slow-developing quarterback competition might present a few minor problems, Alabama will be in much worse shape if it rushes a decision at the position.
On Tim Keenan
"Tim's done a really good job. He lost weight. He got in much better shape. He's moving a lot better. He's a lot quicker. He's always had a lot of explosive power. He's been a really pleasant surprise in this camp. A guy that's playing like a starter actually."
Tony’s take: Earlier this week, I wrote about how Tim Keenan might be one of Alabama’s biggest secret weapons this fall. The redshrit sophomore lost 28 pounds since last year and looks like he’ll be a difference maker on the defensive line.
On the defense’s progress from fall camp?
"I mean, I think just about every time something bad happens, and when I say bad happens I'm talking about explosive play. It's either about missed tackles or mental errors. And I think we've gotten better at eliminating some of those.
“But one of the things I didn't think we did as well in the last scrimmage as the first scrimmage is tackling. That goes back to how you practice. We don't really ever, and have never practiced where you tackle people in practice. But you have to thump. So you get in position to tackle the guy, your near leg to your shoulder, you wrap the guy up so you're always in position to tackle. If you do that consistently, you have to tackle people you're gonna be in the right position. That's something that we really emphasized with our players this week to try to improve the tackling."
Tony’s take: This is a great example of why Saban stresses the importance of doing the little things right during practice. Alabama has struggled to wrap up ball carriers in recent years, but it hasn’t been because it has lacked talented defenders. Perfecting the little things, such as positioning in tackling, pays huge dividends during crucial moments in the season.
On how the transfer portal affects wide receiver development, retainment
“I don’t know who you’re specifically talking about, but guys that get in the transfer portal, this is not for everybody, OK. So maybe people that wanna be here, wanna be good, wanna do the best they can, develop value for their future and who they are as a person, what kind of requirements we have for them to succeed academically so they can develop a career on the field and what we’re gonna try to do to develop them on the field.
“And I think – I’m not mentioning any names – but there’s only like one player that I was really like disappointed that the guy didn’t stay here, and I couldn’t understand why he was leaving. And all the rest of them, they would have contributed if they stayed and had the right attitude, but it’s their choice. And what we have an opportunity to do when guys leave is we have an opportunity to replace them, too.”
Tony’s take: The instant urge here is to guess who Saban was referring to in his statement. Following the press conference, an Alabama representative clarified that Saban was referring to transfers that have occurred since the start of last season.
Perhaps the mystery player is someone on the offensive line, seeing as Alabama lacks experienced depth up front. Maybe its one of the talented receivers the Tide parted ways with this offseason. Regardless, the fact Saban is disappointed about just one of his 18 scholarship departures should be a positive sign about his confidence in his current unit.
On what he remembers about his first day of classes at Kent State
“Nothing. Do you know how many years ago that was? I will say this about the team: I told them last night, I said, ‘I know tomorrow is your first day of college – I’m talking about college, everybody. You’re going to college tomorrow.’ So most of the time, that really impacts the quality of practice that we have, but that wasn’t the case today. They were focused in practice and they were ready to go. Maybe it’s online classes, I don’t know (laughs).
“But I really don’t remember much of anything about – the biggest thing I remember about going to college was A.) the day parents dropped me off at school and I felt like I was all alone and didn’t know anybody in the world and how difficult it was to sort of develop relationships and get started and figure out how do I fit in here and what do I need to do. So I remember that, but that wasn’t the first day of class. And then I remember what happened on May 4. That’s probably the two things I remember the most.”
Tony’s take: Saban’s freshman year of college was in 1969, so you’ll forgive him if his memory is a bit foggy. The event he remembers on May 4 was the infamous Kent State shootings when the Ohio National Guard shot and killed four unarmed students during a Vietnam War protest. Saban had a class with Allison Krause, one of the students who was killed on that day.
On Kadyn Proctor
“He’s shown me he’s big, and he’s made a lot of progress. He’s improved a lot. He’s got a lot of ability. And there’s things that he needs to continue to work on. Obviously, experience is gonna help him, and when you get experience – experience is a culmination of how do you learn from your mistakes, and that’s what experience is. And he’s been pretty good about that. I think (Tyler) Booker playing next to him at left guard has helped him a lot because it puts a veteran player next to him who gives him a little bit of security in making calls and that type of thing. So that’s been a good thing for us.”
Tony’s take: It seems like Kadyn Proctor has locked up the starting job at left tackle. If so, he’ll be the first true freshman to man the position since Cam Robinson in 2014. While there’s still things Proctor can improve on, the five-star talent should have a bright future at Alabama.