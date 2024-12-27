TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama has arrived in sunny Florida for its matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide held their first bowl-site practice on Friday, as it worked out at Berkeley Preparatory School. Players worked out in shorts and shoulder pads under 76-degree weather for the practice. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.



— Kadyn Proctor was dressed out in a white jersey at practice but was working off to the side on a stationary bike.



— Alabama’s first-team offensive line consisted of Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from right to left.



— Injured receiver Jalen Hale was practicing in a no-contact jersey with a brace on his left leg. He won’t play in the bowl game, but it was nice to see him out there moving.



— Jaylen Mbakwe was working out with the receivers wearing No. 6 during practice. Alabama is down to just four scholarship receivers — Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, Jarin Hamilton, Rico Scott — so Mbakwe might see some time on offense.





— The running backs were working on resistance training while I was watching. Jam Miller led the unit followed by Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley.



— Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack were all throwing to receivers. Alabama also brought walk-on quarterbacks John Cooper and Cade Carruth.



— It looks like Bray Hubbard and Zay Mincey will be Alabama's two starting deep safeties against Michigan. Alabama coaches had a lot of nice things to say about Mincey's development earlier this month.



— Alabama's offense is wearing white which signifies that it will be wearing white for the game. Alabama's offense always wears the color it will be wearing so that quarterbacks get used to throwing to the right color.



— Que Robinson was doing some light work off to the side. Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury against LSU.



— Deontae Lawson (leg) and Malachi Moore (lower extremity) were both at practice not doing much.