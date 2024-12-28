Alabama bowl practice from Tampa No. 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama was back on the field Saturday, and its starting left tackle was back participating in drills. After working off to the side during Friday’s media viewing period, Kadyn Proctor was working with the first-team offensive line while reporters were present on Saturday.



The team was dressed in shorts and shoulder pads and worked under sunny, 77-degree weather for the practice. Here are some notes from the viewing period.



— Proctor was working with the typical first-team offensive line, which consisted of him at left tackle with Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Elijah Pritchett to his right.



— As mentioned in Friday’s report, Zay Mincey appears to be stepping in for injured Malachi Moore next to Bray Hubbard at one of the deep safety positions. DaShawn Jones appears to be first-team Husky in place of DeVonta Smith, who is transferring to Notre Dame.



— I saw four of Alabama’s early enrolees at practice working with the scout team. Linebackers Luke Metz and Duke Johnson wore No. 1, representing Michigan’s Jaishawn Barham. Edge rusher Justin Hill was wearing No. 8, representing Derrick Moore. Safety Ivan Taylor was wearing No. 25, representing Mason Curtis.



— The running backs were going through footwork drills when I was watching. Jam Miller and Richard Young both led the unit followed by Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley.



— There were a couple of nice catches from the receivers. While I was watching, injured wideout Jalen Hale made a nice one-handed grab, while Ryan Williams adjusted well to make a nice catch on a back-shoulder pass.



— Freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe continues to work with the receivers. He looks natural as a pass catcher during drills.



— Mbakewe and fellow freshman Rico Scott are working out of the slot role. Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard are leading the two outside units, followed by Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Hale. Hale remains in a non-contact jersey as he continues to rehab from a season-ending knee injury this spring.



— When I was watching, Alabama’s defensive line appeared to consist of Jah-Marien Latham at the Wolf position, Edric Hill and Tim Keenan III at the two defensive tackles and Jordan Renaud at the Bandit role.