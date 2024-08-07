TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After spending the first five practices under the sun, Alabama moved indoors Thursday for its first full-padded workout of preseason camp. Players spent the media viewing period indoors but are expected to move outdoors later in the day.



Thursday’s practice marked the sixth of 20 preseason workouts leading up game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Here are some notes from the viewing period.



— Let’s get our daily check on the offensive line out of the way first. Alabama’s first-team unit remained the same with Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby lining up from left to right. The second unit consisted of Naquil Betrand, Olaus Alinen, Geno VanDeMark, Roq Montgomery and Elijah Pritchett.



— I saw redshirt freshman Miles McVay taking snaps at left tackle. That seems to signify that he’s serving as a depth piece while Formby and Pritchett compete for the starting right tackle role.



— The new indoor setup allowed us to get a good look at the running backs. I’ve said this before, but freshman Daniel Hill is a big dude. He’s listed at 6-foo-t-1, 241 pounds and is built like a tank. I don’t necessarily expect him to get many reps this year behind Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young, but he could be a dangerous weapon down the road.



— Miller led the running backs unit followed by Haynes, Young, Hill and Kevin Riley. The unit took part in receiving drills and handoff drills with the quarterbacks. Individually, the running backs took part in ladder drills with resistance bands pulling the ball away from them. They also worked on absorbing contact by running into assistants holding pads.







— Alabama performed an entertaining sideline drill with the receivers, tight ends and running backs. Players caught balls on the sideline and then had to hold on as they were nudged by a padded stick. From there, they had to dodge a rolling therapy ball on their way to the end zone.







— Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard was very animated during the drill, yelling at pass catchers whenever they stepped out of bounds or got caught by the rolling ball.



— We got a good look at the wide receivers. Five-star freshman Ryan Williams moved well during all his drills but had a few drops during the viewing period. It seemed like on those occasions he didn’t look the ball all the way in and was focusing on turning downfield. Williams has shown off his hands several times during practice, so there’s nothing to worry about there. It’s just a good example of what Kalen DeBoer was referring to when he said Williams had to focus on the fundamentals.







— Germie Bernard led the Z receivers followed by Emmanuel Henderson, Rico Scott.



— Kendrick Law led the X receivers followed by Williams, Jarin Hamilton and Caleb Odom.



— Kobie Prentice led the slots followed by Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton and Amari Jefferson.



— Alabama's quarterback order continued to be Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Dylan Lonergan. Mack has consistently worked third in the unit after he was primarily seen as fourth in line throughout the spring. All quarterbacks threw the ball well. It's hard to really give a good scouting report when they aren't throwing against a defense.



— During one drill, the tight ends worked in groups of three with the quarterback. C.J. Dippre, Robbie Ouzts and Josh Cuevas were in the first group, while Danny Lewis, Ty Lockwood and Jay Lindsey were in the other.



— I believe we’ll be talking to tight ends coach Bryan Ellis as well as a member of the unit later today, so we should hear more about the position group.



