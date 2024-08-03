TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Alabama held a graduation commencement inside Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide’s football team was back on the field Saturday morning as it took part in its third of 20 practices leading up to game week of its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts under 83-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media’s viewing period.



— Edge rusher LT Overton was back working with the defensive line after being absent for the first two viewing periods this week. Thursday, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Overton wasn’t feeling well but that he would return in the next couple of days. The Texas A&M transfer looked to be moving well during drills.



— Alabama had five players participating in practice. Outside linebacker Que Robinson, inside linebacker Justin Jefferson, safety DeVonta Smith, tight end Robbie Ouzts and offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts were all absent from the viewing period. However, a media representative said they were expected to join the practice following their commencement.



— Alabama’s defensive tackle, Bandit and Wolf positions all worked together during a drill. With Robinson out, the first unit consisted of Keanu Koht at Wolf and Jah-Marien Latham at Bandit with Tim Smith and Tim Keenan III serving as the two defensive tackles. The second unit in that group saw Qua Russaw at Wolf and Overton at Bandit with James Smith and Damon Payne Jr. as the defensive tackles.



— Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson spoke highly of Koht and Russaw Thursday, listing those two along with Que Robinson as the three players most ready to step in at the Wolf role.



The third unit of the combined drill was a bit different. Yhonzae Pierre served as the Wolf but blitzed up the middle. Hunter Osborne and Edric Hill served as the two defensive tackles while Jordan Renaud manned the Bandit role.



— Yhonzae Pierre is also someone who catches my eye in practice. He moves quickly and has nice length at 6-foot-3, 223 pounds. I could see him serving in certain packages despite there being multiple players ahead of him at the Wolf position.



— Kane Wommack (who is still rocking a sweatshirt and joggers) tore into sophomore safety Bray Hubbard following a drill. Wommack brings some of the fire of the old regime to practice. I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of it, but it is entertaining.



— Charlotte transfer defensive back Kameron Howard got some time with the 1s with DaVonta Smith at graduation.



— With Roberts out for graduation, Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark was working at right guard with the first unit. Elijah Pritchett continued to serve as the first-team left tackle, while Tyler Booker worked at guard, Parker Brailsford worked at center and Wilkin Formby worked at right tackle.



— Alabama's second unit consisted of Kadyn Proctor, Olaus Alinen, Roq Montgomery, Casey Poe and Naquil Betrand.



— Redshirt freshman Miles McVay has changed his number to 58 after previously wearing 54.



— This was Alabama’s first practice with shoulder pads.