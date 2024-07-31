TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opened its preseason camp Wednesday morning with its first of 20 practices leading up to game week of its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in helmets, shirts and shorts under 84-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media’s viewing period.



— We’ll start with the quarterbacks even though it’s hard to judge them while they are throwing against air. While I was watching, Milroe led the group followed Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Dylan Lonergan. That’s a slight change from the spring when Lonergan was ahead of Mack. However, the first day of camp is not a time to jump to any conclusions.



— Justice Haynes led the running back unit followed by Jam Miller, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley. It’s likely Haynes and Miller are a 1A and 1B pairing. They figure to get most of the workload this fall, while Young will also see some carries.



— Kendrick Law and Ryan Williams took turns leading the X-receiver group. They were followed by Caleb Odom.



— Jack was watching Williams and said he could notice his nice footwork and agility during drills. The five-star freshman also made a few athletic catches during the period.



— Germie Bernard led the Z receivers followed by Emmanuel Henderson and Rico Scott



— Kobe Prentice led the slot receivers followed by Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton and Amari Jefferson. Cole Adams is wearing No. 7 now.



— Kadyn Proctor is still working with the second-team unit as he works toward earning back his starting spot at left tackle. I wouldn’t take too much out of that as he’s still expected to be the blindside blocker this fall.



— Alabama’s first-team offensive line unit featured Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right.



— The second-team offensive line consisted of Proctor, Olaus Alinen, Roq Montgomery, Geno VanDeMark and Miles McVay from left to right.



— The defensive linemen practiced in somewhat of an erratic order. Graduate Tim Smith was near the front of the pack on all occasions. He's looking good and showing plenty of explosion heading into his final year. He's one to watch as a potential breakout candidate.



— Defensive line coach Freddie Roach and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack were giving instructions while I was watching. Both provided plenty of feedback without hammering down on players. Players seemed to take the coaching really well, and there was a very positive vibe throughout the drill.



— Kane Wommack was in a sweatshirt. Kalen DeBoer was in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt with a ball cap on... like. normal person.



— Malachi Moore led the safeties followed by Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick, King Mack, Red Morgan, Bray Hubbard and DeVonta Smith. Nothing to really take from that order as Smith figures to be the starting Husky to begin the camp.



— As expected Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell led the inside linebackers followed by Jeremiah Alexander and Justin Jefferson. The group worked in a drill where they started back-to-back and did a quick sprint around a cone to work on footwork.



— We got our first look at Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones at cornerback. He moves well, as do all of Alabama's options. Zabien Browm (who is wearing No. 2 now) doesn't look like a freshman. Jaylen Mbackwe also looks impressive. I'm still predicting Jones to win the battle based on experience, but it will be a close competition.







