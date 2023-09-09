ADVERTISEMENT

Football 🏈 GAME THREAD: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas

Alabama -7 vs. Texas

When: 6 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPN

Listen: The Varsity Network

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

— FIELD GOAL: Bert Auburn 32-yard field goal (10 plays, 26 yards, 03:45)
Texas 3, Alabama 0 | 4:42

Second quarter

— FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard 42-yard field goal (12 plays, 51 yards, 04:47)
Alabama 3, Texas 3 | 14:55

— TOUCHDOWN: Quinn Ewers 42-yard pass to Xavier Worthy (4 plays, 75 yards, 01:29)
Texas 10, Alabama 3 | 13:26

— FIELD GOAL: Bert Auburn 29-yard field goal (14 plays, 82 yards, 06:25)
Texas 13, Alabama 3 | 4:05

— FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard 30-yard field goal (8 plays, 50 yards, 01:34)
Texas 13, Alabama 6 | 0:00

Third quarter

— FIELD GOAL: Will Reichard 51-yard field goal (7 plays, 42 yards, 03:56)
Texas 13, Alabama 9 | 11:04

— TOUCHDOWN: Jalen Milroe 49-yard pass to Jermaine Burton (5 plays, 59 yards, 02:38)
Alabama 16, Texas 13 | 0:14

Fourth quarter

— TOUCHDOWN: Quinn Ewers 7-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (3 plays, 75 yards, 01:09)
Texas 20, Alabama 16 | 14:05

— TOUCHDOWN: Jonathon Brooks 5-yard rush (1 play, 5 yards, 0:04)
Texas 27, Alabama 16 | 13:50

— TOUCHDOWN: Jalen Milroe 39-yard pass to Amari Niblack (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:42)
Milroe to Bond 2pt conversion
Texas 27, Alabama 24 | 11:08

— TOUCHDOWN: Quinn Ewers 39-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:45)
Texas 34, Alabama 24 | 8:23

 
