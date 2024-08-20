TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The final week of preseason camp has arrived. After two days off, Alabama returned to the practice field Tuesday for its 16th of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in full pads under sunny 84-degree weather.



Here are notes from the final viewing period of camp.



— The media was only allowed to watch the offense, as the defense moved indoors during the viewing period.



— In a switch from the usual, Alabama’s offense was dressed in crimson while the defense was dressed in white. One reason for this could be so the quarterbacks can get used to throwing to receivers in the jersey color they will be wearing for the next game. Alabama will be wearing crimson against Western Kentucky for its opener in a week and a half.



— I didn’t see starting right guard Jaeden Roberts, who underwent surgery on his hand over the weekend, according to his mother. Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark was in his place at the right guard position.



Alabama’s first-team offensive line featured: Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, VanDeMark and Wilkin Formby from left to right.



The second unit was comprised of: Miles McVay/Naquil Betrand, Olaus Alinen, Joseph Ionata, Roq Montgomery and Elijah Pritchett from left to right.



— Jam Miller was in a black jersey but led the running backs during positional drills. He was followed by Justice Haynes, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley.



— Hill returned to practice in a crimson jersey after being absent during last week’s viewing period. He was previously seen in a sling during Alabam’s open practice on Aug. 11. After donning a black jersey last week, Young was back wearing crimson this week.



— Alabama’s receivers split into three groups while working with the quarterbacks.



The nearest outside group featured: Germie Bernard, Emmanuel Henderson and Jarin Hamilton



The farthest outside group featured: Ryan Williams, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law.



The slot receiver group featured: Kobie Prentice, Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton and Amari Jefferson



— C.J. Dippre led the tight ends followed by Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr., Josh Cuevas, Ty Lockwood and Jay Lindsey.



— Saw Jalen Milroe connect with Emmanuel Henderson twice during drills. He also lofted a nice ball to Kendrick Law in the corner of the endzone.







— Got a chance to see the kickers up close today. Graham Nicholson and Conor Talty both connected on a few field goals from a medium didstance. Kalen DeBoer said it's been good for the kickers to get a feel for kicking inside Bryant-Denny during Alabama's scrimmages.