ADVERTISEMENT

Football 🏈 Preseason nuggets: Notes from Alabama's final viewing period of camp

Tony_Tsoukalas

Tony_Tsoukalas

All American
Staff
Feb 5, 2014
20,522
75,303
1,283
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The final week of preseason camp has arrived. After two days off, Alabama returned to the practice field Tuesday for its 16th of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in full pads under sunny 84-degree weather.

Here are notes from the final viewing period of camp.

— The media was only allowed to watch the offense, as the defense moved indoors during the viewing period.

— In a switch from the usual, Alabama’s offense was dressed in crimson while the defense was dressed in white. One reason for this could be so the quarterbacks can get used to throwing to receivers in the jersey color they will be wearing for the next game. Alabama will be wearing crimson against Western Kentucky for its opener in a week and a half.

— I didn’t see starting right guard Jaeden Roberts, who underwent surgery on his hand over the weekend, according to his mother. Michigan State transfer Geno VanDeMark was in his place at the right guard position.

Alabama’s first-team offensive line featured: Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, VanDeMark and Wilkin Formby from left to right.

The second unit was comprised of: Miles McVay/Naquil Betrand, Olaus Alinen, Joseph Ionata, Roq Montgomery and Elijah Pritchett from left to right.

— Jam Miller was in a black jersey but led the running backs during positional drills. He was followed by Justice Haynes, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley.

— Hill returned to practice in a crimson jersey after being absent during last week’s viewing period. He was previously seen in a sling during Alabam’s open practice on Aug. 11. After donning a black jersey last week, Young was back wearing crimson this week.

— Alabama’s receivers split into three groups while working with the quarterbacks.

The nearest outside group featured: Germie Bernard, Emmanuel Henderson and Jarin Hamilton

The farthest outside group featured: Ryan Williams, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law.

The slot receiver group featured: Kobie Prentice, Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton and Amari Jefferson

— C.J. Dippre led the tight ends followed by Robbie Ouzts, Danny Lewis Jr., Josh Cuevas, Ty Lockwood and Jay Lindsey.

— Saw Jalen Milroe connect with Emmanuel Henderson twice during drills. He also lofted a nice ball to Kendrick Law in the corner of the endzone.



— Got a chance to see the kickers up close today. Graham Nicholson and Conor Talty both connected on a few field goals from a medium didstance. Kalen DeBoer said it's been good for the kickers to get a feel for kicking inside Bryant-Denny during Alabama's scrimmages.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
Reactions: lheard1, vegas man, Dan4bama and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Preseason nuggets (practice No. 11)

Replies
8
Views
1K
Champions Lounge
aggietider
aggietider
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Alabama's first preseason practice nuggets

Replies
23
Views
2K
Champions Lounge
bigfoot balls
bigfoot balls
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Tony's takes: 10 takeaways from Alabama's first week of preseason camp

Replies
14
Views
727
Champions Lounge
JMusso72
J
Tony_Tsoukalas

Football 🏈 Alabama preseason nuggets (practice 6)

Replies
8
Views
1K
Champions Lounge
JMusso72
J
Tony_Tsoukalas
  • Sticky

Football 🏈 Projecting Alabama's depth chart to close out preseason camp: Offense

Replies
1
Views
138
Champions Lounge
Vaughnbama
Vaughnbama
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back