Those waiting for Alabama to name a starting quarterback next Monday shouldn’t hold their breath. Unlike most years, the Crimson Tide is expected to delay releasing its annual depth chart and could wait up until game day to formally name its starter for the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2.



Even then, Nick Saban has cautioned that the quarterback battle isn’t expected to be resolved once a starter trots onto the field.



At the moment, sources have indicated to TideIllustrated that redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are the two leaders in the competition. Meanwhile Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and true freshman Dylan Lonergan could serve as options down the road.



Here’s what we currently know about each candidate.



Jalen Milroe: While Alabama’s quarterback battle is far from sealed, there is an understanding among several sources that Milroe will earn the start against Middle Tennessee State. The redshirt sophomore worked exclusively with the first-team offense during last weekend’s scrimmage and has been solid all camp.



While multiple sources felt Simpson was Alabama’s most impressive quarterback last weekend, one mentioned that Milroe put together one of his best weeks of practice leading up to the scrimmage.



One source noted that Alabama has tended to alter its offense a bit to benefit Milroe when he’s behind center. That being said, the differences in skill sets between quarterbacks aren’t as drastic as some may assume. None of Alabama’s options are viewed as one-dimensional, either as a runner or a passer.



Milroe is improving as a passer, but he still struggles with getting through his progressions at times. With him behind center, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alabama simplify its offense a bit as it did during Jalen Hurts’ first year in 2016.



Quick passes out of RPOs would allow Milroe to build his confidence while also keeping the defenders honest due to his athleticism. If defenses begin to creep in on him, he has the arm and the weapons to make plays deep.



Ty Simpson: Milroe might have worked exclusively with Alabama’s first-team offense last weekend. However, Simpson got the most reps against the first-team defense. According to sources, he has been able to move the ball the best against first-team opposition and shows the highest ceiling as a passer.



Throughout the offseason, Simpson has been able to throw open receivers and fit balls into tight windows. His struggles have come when he has tried to force ill-advised throws. While Simpson appears to be making significant strides in his understanding of the offense, he still needs to work more on his discipline as a passer. From talking to sources, there seems to be an anticipation that when things finally click for him, he has the talent to rise to the top of the room.



Dylan Lonergan: Entering the weekend, a source told TideIllustrated that Lonergan is viewed by many as Alabama’s third option in the event things don’t work out between Milroe and Simpson.



While the true freshman did not receive first-team reps during last weekend’s scrimmage, he was able to put together a solid performance, drawing praise from Saban, who said he “shows great ability, great potential” while also noting that he needs more experience.



The hype around Lonergan is nothing new. During his recruiting process, multiple sources claimed that Alabama had him higher on their list of passers than Arch Manning, the top-rated player in the class. Lonergan signed with Alabama as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the nation. However, that ranking would have likely been higher if the two-sport star would have focused exclusively on football rather than splitting time on the baseball diamond.



Lonergan likely won’t see much playing time this fall unless things begin to fall apart behind center. That being said, he figures to be a contender for the starting job next year regardless of who starts this season.



Tyler Buchner: Despite generating positive reviews coming out of last weekend’s scrimmage, Buchner appears to be slipping out of contention in Alabama’s quarterback race.



According to sources, the offense has been somewhat limited in what it can do with the Notre Dame transfer behind center. That being said, Buchner is still a solid option and has shown he can move the ball with his feet as well as short passes. At the moment, he seems like he should serve as a nice safety net for both this season and the next.