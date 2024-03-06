TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since the fall of 2021, Alabama opened its doors to the media for practice. Reporters were given roughly 30 minutes to observe practice Wednesday, as players donned helmets and shorts for their second of 15 spring workouts.



Here are a few notes from the viewing period.





— First off, there was music blaring through practice, which is a change from the Nick Saban era. It definitely seemed to add more energy to the workout.



— Another change I noticed was that during an early period in the practice, a few position coaches remained stationary at a particular drill while players from different position groups rotated in and out. The practice was moving at a faster pace than what I was used to, so it was hard to keep up at times.



— When I was watching the quarterbacks, they were working in pairs. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson threw to receivers in the first group, while Austin Mack and Dylan Lonergan threw beside each other in the second group.



— Alabama’s first-team offensive line from left to right: Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, James Brockermeyer, Jaeden Roberts, Wilkin Formby.



— Alabama’s second team offensive line from left to right: Naquil Betrand, Olaus Alinen, Parker Brailsford, Roq Montgomery, Miles McVay.



— Colin Hitschler is coaching Alabama's safeties while Maurice Linguist is coaching the cornerbacks.



— When Alabama cornerbacks were working in individual drills the order was: Jaylen Mbakwe, Domani Jackson, Zavier Mincey, Zabien Brown and Jahlil Hurley.



— Alabama’s safeties were working in pairs when I was watching. Malachi Moore and Keon Sabb were the first part and were followed by Devonta Smith and Bray Hubbard, Red Morgan and Dre Kirkpatrick, Peyton Woodyard and Caleb McDougle. Tony Mitchell was out there and participating in drills, but I didn’t see him in the order when I was writing that down.



— Alabama tight end C.J. Dippre was working off to the side in a black jersey.



— While the tight ends were catching passes the order was: Ty Lockwood, Danny Lewis Jr., Robbie Ouzts, Josh Cuevos, Coby McNeil, Peyton Fox, Adam Thorsland.



— The receivers were working far from where the media was positioned. I didn't get a good look at them, but it has been reported elsewhere that freshman tight end Caleb Odom was working over there instead of with the tight ends.



— Justice Haynes led the running backs followed by Jam Miller, Richard Young and Daniel Hill.



— Redshirt freshman Keon Keeley was working with the defensive linemen. He was at the back of the pack and received a lot of coaching from Freddie Roach. One thing that stood out is that Roach didn't dog Keeley when he messed up in a drill. Instead, he calmly took him to the side and demonstrated how things were supposed to be done.



— When I was watching sled drills, the order of the defensive line was: Hunter Osborne, Timm Keenan III, Khurtis Perry, Isaia Faga, Jeremiah Beaman, Damon Payne, Tim Smith, LT Overton, Jordan Renaud, Jah-Marien Latham, James Smith, Edric Hill and Keon Keeley.



— When I was watching the outside linebackers they were working in pairs. The first two were Quandarrius Robinson and Keanu Koht. After that, it was Yhonzae Pierre and Qua Russaw followed by Jayshawn Ross and Lane Whisenhunt.



— Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell led the inside linebackers followed by Justin Jefferson and Jeremiah Alexander.



— Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was in attendance.