Alabama is more than halfway through camp, and there are still plenty of uncertainties regarding ths season’s secondary. To help get a clearer understanding of how the Crimson Tide could line up this fall, TideIllustrated spoke to a few sources close to the program for some inside intel from camp.



Here’s what we were able to find out.



Cornerbacks



While Nick Saban listed Trey Amos alongside Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry as the competitors for the two starting spots at cornerback, it’s going to take a lot for the Louisiana-Laffayette transfer to beat out the two returning starters. Still, the fact that Saban listed Amos as a potential starter speaks to his confidence in the senior’s ability if called upon.



McKinstry is arguably the best defensive back in college football, and Arnold is in the midst of a solid offseason. Amos is viewed as “starter quality,” but Alabama is is pretty good shape at the cornerback position.



STAR



Despite working Malachi Moore at deep safety for most of the spring, Alabama has primarily deployed the senior at the STAR position during camp. Earlier this month, Moore said he felt comfortable at both spots while noting he is more familiar with the calls and adjustments at STAR given his previous experience at the position over the past three years. That makes sense as 18 of his 20 career starts have come in the slot.



If Alabama does move Moore back deep, redshirt freshman Earl Little II and UAB graduate transfer Jaylen Key appear to be the most likely candidates to take his spot at STAR. Little worked as the first-team STAR for most of the spring, while Key has been cross-training in the slot as well as at deep safety.



It’s worth noting that Key, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, spent the majority of his snaps at UAB in the box. When asked about Key earlier this month, Saban described the graduate transfer as someone he felt could play multiple positions. However, a source close to the program told TideIllustrated that he has struggled with keeping defenders in front of him while in deep coverage.



Safety



According to multiple sources, Caleb Downs is likely to land one of the two starting spots at deep safety. There’s always growing pains that come with starting a true freshman in the secondary, but the five-star talent has made it hard for coaches to take him off the field.



“About Day 3 [of practice], we were in Cover 2 — they threw a 50/50 ball, [he] made a crazy play,” Arnold said when asked what was the most impressive thing he’s seen from Downs. “Made a great play. Guy’s a playmaker.”



The other deep safety position still seems to be up for grabs. After missing spring camp with a foot injury DeVonta Smith worked beside Downs on the first-team defense during Alabama’s open practice earlier this month. However, according to a source, the junior was limited during Saturday’s scrimmage which led to Key getting the majority of the first-team reps next to Downs. Key could very well earn one of the starting safety spots, but his coverage skills are still a bit concerning.



Jake Pope is an interesting dark-horse option. The redshirt freshman has the athleticism to serve as a center fielder in deep coverage and is also familiar enough with the defense to call out plays beside Downs. According to a source, Pope has been one of the Crimson Tide’s highest-graded defenders all offseason. Downs and Pope are also viewed as two of Alabama's top tacklers in open space would could prove a deadly pairing at the backend of the secondary.



Kristian Story is also an option. The senior worked with the first-team defense during the A-Day scrimmage this spring and is someone the team seems to be pushing to step into a bigger role. However, according to a source, he has been hit or miss during practice which has prevented him from making his move up the depth chart.



MONEY



This role seems perfect for Key when Alabama moves into its dime package. If the Tide goes that route, the beefy defensive back would move inside the box where he could either rush the passer or take on tight ends across the middle. It would also allow the defense to deploy a better coverage defender such as Pope or Smith at the back of the secondary.