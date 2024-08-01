TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was back outside Thursday morning as the team took part in its second of 20 practices leading up to game week of its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in helmets, shirts and shorts under 88-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media’s viewing period.





— Texas A&M transfer LT Overton has not been present in either of the two media viewing periods we’ve had this week. We’ll ask Kane Wommack for an update following practice, but to my knowledge, this isn’t something Alabama should be worried about.



— There was a slight change in Alabama’s second-team offensive line. Kadyn Proctor is still at left tackle with Olaus Alinen at left guard. However, Geno VanDeMark was the second-team center as he switched spots with Roq Montgomery, who lined up at right guard. Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand was working as the second-team right tackle. Miles McVay worked there during Wednesday’s practice.



— Alabama’s first-team offensive line remained the same from Wednesday with Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby lining up from left to right.



— As we’ve said before, Justice Haynes and Jam Miller are 1A and 1B in Alabama’s backfield. Haynes led the group on Wednesday, but Miller was first in line Thursday. Richard Young remains third in the group followed by Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley.



— I got a brief look at Alabama’s receivers at the end of the period when they were working with the quarterbacks on the near field. The unit split into three groups which had a depth-chart feel to them. Here were the first three in each group from the brief period I was watching.





X receiver: Kedrick Law, Jarin Hamilton and Ryan Williams



Z receiver: Germie Bernard, Emmanuel Henderson and Rico Scott



H receiver: Kobe Prentice, Cole Adams, Bubba Hampton



— Don’t freak out about Williams being third in his group. One thing I’ll say is that Hamilton is a receiver who doesn’t get talked about enough. Overall, this is an impressive unit. Williams will see plenty of action this fall, but he’s competing with some really good talents.



— The cornerbacks and linebackers combined for a drill during the viewing period. The first group consisted of Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown as the outside cornerbacks with DeVonta Smith at the Husky position. Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell were the two inside linebackers, while Quandarrius Robinson lined up at Wolf.



— The second unit in that drill had walk-on Alijah May and Jaylen Mbakwe as the outside cornerbacks with Red Morgan at Husky. Jeremiah Alexander and Justin Jefferson served as the two inside linebackers with Yhonzae Pierre as the Wolf. Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones was working at the cornerback position with the third group.



— I wouldn’t make too much of the walk-on with the second unit. He was working on the same side Jackson was. Brown, Mbakwe and Jones all worked on the same side. It might be a case of Alabama wanting them to get reps on that side of the field.



— I got a really good look at outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson leading his unit through drills. He was very attentive and provided pointers following each player’s rep. The unit seemed to respond really well to his coaching.







— Former Washington defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell helped oversee the inside linebackers. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also spent a bit of time looking over the unit. Wommack is still wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants despite the high temperatures.







— Keon Keeley still looks like a work in progress at the Bandit position. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach has shown a lot of patience with the redshirt freshman and often pulls him to the side to go over things one-on-one. Keeley has all the tools to excel at the bandit role, but it might take some patience before he lives up to his five-star potential.



— Kalen DeBoer spent some time watching Alabama's cornerbacks. He has been impressed with the freshmen in the unit this offseason and signaled out Zavier Mincey and Jaylen Mbakwe following good reps.



