TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a day off Monday, Alabama returned to the practice field for their fifth of 20 preseason workouts leading up to game week of the season-opener against Western Kentucky. Players were dressed in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts under 87-degree weather for the practice. Alabama had a slightly new look, as players wore charcoal shorts instead of the usual light gray.



— Freshman cornerback now has a sizable black club on his left hand. He had a cast on it Sunday, but this is bigger. The new accessory didn’t stop Brown from leading the cornerbacks during drills. He even did his best to make a few one-handed catches on balls thrown his way.









— Alabama’s first-team offensive line remained the same from Sunday with Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right.



— The second unit featured Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand at left tackle with Olaus Alinen, Roq Montgomery, Geno VanDeMark and Elijah Pritchett to his right.



— Pritchett previously worked primarily at left tackle. Now that Proctor seems to have retained his first team, role, we should see Pritchett battle it out with Formby for the right tackle spot.



“We’re just rotating some guys,” DeBoer said on Sunday. “So I know you guys aren’t seeing all the reps and everything. Just rotating, especially at tackle. The three interior guys have been pretty consistent with the ones, but just working Pritchett, Formby and Proctor around. …They’ve all been getting their chance and all been continuing to get better and we’ve got plenty of time here but that chemistry for that unit’s going to be critical.”



— Defensive line coach Freddie Roach is fun to watch during drills. He gives a lot of feedback to his players and also has a sense of humor. After correcting Keon Keeley several times, Roach told the redshirt freshman, “You’re learning… on my nerves.” From there, Roach continued to work with Keeley before giving him a slap on the behind and sending him through another drill.



— I got a good look at outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson leading the Wolf unit through the zigzag drill. Robinson often uses Que Robinson as a coach on the field, having the redshirt senior demonstrate drills to his younger teammates. Que’s veteran presence has been really noticeable the past five practices.







— Former Alabama fullback Le’Ron McClain was at Tuesday’s practice with his son.