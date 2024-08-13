TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is past the halfway point of its preseason workouts. After a day off Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to the practice field Tuesday for its 11th of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Players were dressed in full pads under sunny 84-degree weather.



— A few players seem to be banged up after the scrimmage. Running back Richard Young, inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell and offensive lineman Olaus Alinen were all riding the stationary bikes during the viewing period.



— Safety DeVonta Smith and running back Daniel Hill were not spotted during the workout. Hill was seen wearing a sling and walking the stadium steps during Sunday’s open practice inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.



— After not participating in the open scrimmage, both Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts were back at their usual first-team guard roles during the viewing period.



— Alabama’s first-unit offensive line continues to feature Kadyn Proctor, Booker, Parker Brailsford, Roberts and Wilkin Formby from left to right. The second unit was made up of Miles McVay, Geno VanDeMark, Joseph Ionata, Roq Montgomery and Elijah Pritchett.



— In addition to Young, running backs Jam Miller and Kevin Riley were also wearing black jerseys during the viewing period. Miller and Riley were participating in individual drills.



— Cornerback Zabien Brown still has a club on his left hand but doesn’t appear to be hampered by it.



— When I was watching Alabama’s cornerbacks, they were working on backpedaling drills in pairs. Zabien Brown led the cornerbacks working closer to the sideline and was followed by DaShawn Jones and Jaylen Mbakwe. Zavier Mincey led the group working on the field side and was followed by Domani Jackson and Jahlil Hurley.



— I wouldn’t necessarily pay too much attention to the order of the groups. However, the groupings could be of interest. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brown, Jones and Mbakwe are getting reps as the boundary corners while Jackson, Mincey and Hurley are getting reps at the field role.



— Deontae Lawson led the inside linebackers during a pursuit drill. With Campbell out, he was followed by Justin Jefferson, Q.B. Reese, Sterling Dixon, Justin Okoronkwo, Cayden Jones and Jeremiah Alexander.



— Alabama’s defensive line was working in a drill toward the end of practice. When I was watching, it looked to feature five defenders on the line with LT Overton, Tim Smith, Tim Keenan III, Jah-Marien Latham and Que Robinson from left to right. Robinson was playing a little bit off the line as a stand-up rusher.



— The defensive line also did one-on-one wrap-up drills. One highlight was Tim Keenan forcing a fumble going against Tim Smith. The DL seemed to enjoy the drill and Freddie Roach was his usual animated self coaching them through it.



