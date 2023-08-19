— Jalen Milroe gets the first reps with the first-team offense.



— Alabama's OL from left to right: Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt, J.C. Latham. Moving Booker to the left helps balance the OL. A source told me the thought is that he will help ease in Proctor.



— There's nothing wrong with Terrence Ferguson. This is just an experiment of sorts to help out the left side which has really struggled recently.



— Alabama's first three first-team receivers are Jermaine Burton, Malik Benson and Isaiah Bond. Amari Niblack is in at TE, and Jam Miller is in at running back. Miller seems like someone to circle as a dark horse candidate. I'm hearing good things about him.



— Another long FG from Will Reichard. He has been automatic in camp. This one was from more than 50 yards out.



— Caleb Downs and Jaylen Key are the two first-team safeties to begin the scrimmage. Key also had first-team reps during the first scrimmage.



— Trezmen Marshall has been the first-team inside linebacker next to Deontae Lawson. The Georgia transfer already has a tackle for a loss after recording an interception last week.



— I'm hearing Ty Simpson has done really well against the first-team defense to start. It's not quite second-team vs. first-team as Alabama is mixing things up. However, it's a pretty positive start from the redshirt sophomore.



— Drops continue to be an issue. Benson dropped a would-be touchdown from Milroe, while Niblack also has a drop so far on the day.



— All three of Alabama's starting contenders at QB have now seen time with the first-team offense. True freshman Dylan Lonergan also has also seen plenty of action. I don't expect Lonergan to win the job, but he has had a good camp. He's someone to watch for next year, regardless of who Alabama's quarterback is this year.



— Tyler Buchner just drove the offense 80 yards down the field and capped off the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice. My source says the Notre Dame quarterback looks really good so far.



— Lonergan connects with a receiver for an 80-yard touchdown. The throw itself traveled roughly 50 yards in the air. I'm getting mixed reports over whether it was to Kendrick Law or Shazz Preston.



— James Burnip has really improved this offseason. According to a source, he has one 60-yard punt pinned at the 2-yard line and another one that went close to 70 yards out of the end zone. If he can add more distant on his kicks while keeping his hangtime, he could be a deadly special teams weapon.



— I'm hearing Caleb Downs is having a good day. I don't know who will play next to him, but the true freshman seems to have a starting spot locked down at safety.



— Now true freshman Eli Holstein is making plays. He just broke a long run before finding Jaren Hamilton for a touchdown. Alabama's QB battle is a roller coaster!



— Dropped passes have continued to be an issue for Alabama today. I'm not sure what to say, but it's alarming.



— Kool-Aid McKinstry recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Roydell Williams was stripped on the play.



— It looks like there was another dropped touchdown, this one by Bond on a pass from Milroe.